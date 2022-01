Three Washington Republican lawmakers attended a 2020 election conspiracy conference put on by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on the taxpayer dime, according to a recent report. The Seattle Times reports that state Representatives Robert Sutherland, Vicki Kraft and Brad Klippert flew to South Dakota to attend Mr Lindell's "Cyber Symposium," a three-day conspiracy-laden event that made claims so legally questionable that Fox News refused to air ads for the event. The three Republican lawmakers then requested and received reimbursements for their travel from the state legislature, totalling $4,361. Mr Lindell promised that he would provide "irrefutable" evidence that...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO