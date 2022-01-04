ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech talent is critical - Amali de Alwis

By Clare McDonald
Computer Weekly
 2 days ago

In this video from Computer Weekly’s annual diversity and inclusion in tech event, in partnership with Spinks, CEO of Subak and past winner of Computer Weekly’s list of the most influential women in UK tech, Amali de Alwis, talks about both the good and bad outcomes of the pandemic when it...

www.computerweekly.com

Computer Weekly

Record amount invested in UK fintech last year, but female founders still overlooked

UK financial technology companies (fintechs) received $11.6bn (£8.6bn) investment last year as the sector bounced back following the slowdown in 2020. But the good news was tainted by the growing gap between investments in fintechs led by men and women, with female-led fintechs receiving a lower share of the 2021 investment than in 2019.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Fuzzy logic: The challenge of building data science teams

“There is no doubt that data science is one of the most challenging areas to recruit and retain teams,” says Richard James, senior data recruiter at tech recruitment and outsourcing consultancy Harvey Nash. It’s the consequence of an almost perfect storm of problems impacting recruiters, where demand is outstripping supply and the supply line is littered with inconsistencies and inadequacies in fundamental skills development.
SCIENCE
Computer Weekly

Lifelong learning critical for tech’s future – Jacqueline de Rojas

In this video from Computer Weekly’s annual diversity and inclusion in tech event, in partnership with Spinks, president of TechUK, Jacqueline de Rojas, talks about how as the tech sector continues to grow at a rapid pace, a focus should be put upon continuous skills development for people of all ages and professions across the UK.
BUSINESS
eWeek

5 Tech Trends for 2022: Digital Transformation, Cloud and Talent Wars

Every December, I spend time thinking about where the software ecosystem will go over the year ahead. For the past decade, that’s meant focusing on cloud computing, as it’s long been the dominant software trend. The past year, however, (and 2020 as well) has been rather different—driven, of...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Computer Weekly
Computer Weekly

CEOs explain rationale for Content+Cloud and Advania tie-up

Last month, Content+Cloud was acquired by Nordic player Advania in a move that helped to create a business with a combined turnover of £800m, specialising in cloud services and digital transformation, with a strong focus on Microsoft. MicroScope was given the chance to put questions to Peter Sweetbaum, CEO...
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

How organisations can turn the tide on doomed digital transformation

This is a guest blogpost by Mat Rule, CEO & Founder of Toca. Current approaches to digital transformation are falling short. In fact, only 16% of executives say their company’s digital transformations are succeeding. Why? Lack of skills, legacy systems and applications, data silos, complexity, lack of integration, unoptimised business processes – these are just some of the numerous hurdles that stand in the way of success. Added to this is the expectation of speed. Often, the pace of innovation outweighs the available time and resources at the disposal of IT teams. So, how can they turn the tide?
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

IT Priorities 2022: What IT decision-makers are planning

Each year, Computer Weekly asks IT decision-makers what projects they have planned for the coming year. The effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic were evident in the 2022 TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities survey. To find out more about the results of this survey download the e-guide here. Table Of Contents.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Computer Weekly

Law passes to give UK government enhanced screening powers for M&A tech deals

The National Security and Investment (NSI) Act is in force from today (Tuesday 4 January 2022), giving the UK government enhanced powers to scrutinise and halt tech-related acquisitions that could potentially pose a risk to national security. The Act is billed as the biggest overhaul of the UK national security...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Google Cloud says it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify

Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud on Tuesday said it has acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation, and response technologies. Under the deal, estimated at about $500 million, Siemplify will be folded into the Google Cloud Platform. Google and Siemplify declined to comment on the monetary size of the agreement.
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

How to Win the Talent War

A growing number of Americans left a job in 2021, including a record 4.43 million in September alone, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The quit rate as a percentage of the labor force rose to 3%, also a record. What’s driving this change? It’s being called “The Great...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
protocol.com

These tech execs are rethinking their relationship to work

Leading a tech company requires a unique sort of mental fortitude. Not coincidentally, the industry has spawned a singular breed of leaders known for creative ways of unwinding and gathering inspiration. (Cough, cough, Jack Dorsey’s silent meditation birthday retreat.) Regardless of seniority, a lot of people across tech and...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

Is Remote Tech Talent a Solution to 'The Great Resignation'?

In the midst of the pandemic, companies are concerned -- not only with financial losses -- but also with what economists are calling the Great resignation. The American workforce is leaving in droves, and companies are struggling to adapt. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that a record 4.3 million Americans across different work sectors quit their jobs in August. According to Prudential’s Pulse of the American Worker Survey, nearly half of all workers in the United States are either considering or actively searching for a new job. Many young professionals state that the desire to continue working remotely is a big factor in the search for a new job. But, what else is driving the Great Resignation? More importantly, what does this mean for the future of work in a post-pandemic world? We have witnessed a drastic rise in remote work since the start of the pandemic, especially in the tech sector. As American companies adapt to the future of the post-pandemic economy, can working with remote development teams in Eastern Europe and Central America provide a sense of stability?
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

In The Business Of Spotting Talent

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Chiratae Ventures has witnessed the change in the startup ecosystem pre-Covid and post-Covid. The companies that Chiratae Ventures and Sudhir Sethi invested have had a massive upturn in fortunes as 70% of the companies that the firm invested in were DeepTech and Sudhir believes that during the pandemic, these companies were serving a very deep need. He goes on to say that 70% of the companies crossed pre-COVID revenue levels. He was surprised as no one had expected such rapid growth given the fact that a pandemic was constantly in and out of flux. “We also had the same companies raise capital, but during 2020, these companies raised about $300 Million and during 21 total transactions in our companies probably has crossed I think $500 million so effectively we are seeing normal growth and we have now a run rate of $175-200 billion a year in investing terms so this will also not expected because this was growth from pre-COVID times overall so if I take the next year as such, we are talking about investing around $200-250 million.” The growth of DeepTech companies was unprecedented and with its rapid growth, the patterns started to reflect in other sectors as well like Healthcare, FinTech, the whole consumer space, etc. According to Sudhir, some of the consumer companies like PlayShifu, Firstcry, Lenskart started expanding internationally.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Top 10 startup stories of 2021

Computer Weekly’s startup coverage in 2021 was shaped by long-term but unevenly distributed success of the UK’s startup ecosystem, as well as its partial recovery from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. For example, while many stories touched on the record-setting investment raised by UK tech startups, others showed this...
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Tech talent war: Apple offers $180,000 bonuses to prevent defections

(Bloomberg) –Apple Inc. has issued unusual and significant stock bonuses to some engineers in an effort to retain talent, looking to stave off defections to tech rivals such as Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. Last week, the company informed some engineers in silicon design, hardware, and select software and...
BUSINESS
dataversity.net

Managing Talent in the Age of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we live and work, and the pace of that change is accelerating across every aspect of the business landscape, from operations to the customer experience. As its capabilities expand, investment in AI continues to grow, reaching $67.9 billion in 2020 – a 40% increase from the year prior – according to the Stanford AI Index Report 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Supplying the demand: how we can start to solve the tech talent deficit

How do you solve a problem like the tech talent deficit? It’s a question that has burdened the minds of many tech leaders over the years. Well documented, the talent deficit in the tech sector is no new thing. Often it is met with short-term, unsustainable practices to help plug the gaps and meet current demand.
TECHNOLOGY
MedCity News

5 predictions for how technology will transform healthcare in 2022 … and beyond

The Great Resignation of 2021, which has resulted in millions of Americans quitting their jobs, has – unsurprisingly – hit the healthcare industry hard. Many resignations across all industries are spurred by an emotionally jarring and unprecedented pandemic that is now coming upon its third year, prompting many workers to reconsider the trajectory of their lives and careers. The toll has been particularly difficult for healthcare workers on the frontlines of Covid-19 care, many of whom are understandably burned out. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a whopping 534,000 U.S. health care workers left their jobs voluntarily in August alone.
HEALTH

