Activists, local elected officials hold candlelight vigil remembering Jan. 6 riot. A group of local citizens, led by Indivisible Triangle Daily Call to Action, is joining with local elected officials in Bicentennial Plaza on January 6 for a candlelight vigil to reflect on the one-year anniversary of the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The groups said the vigil will bring together lawmakers, activists, and voters across race, gender, and party lines to renew their commitment to supporting voting rights.

