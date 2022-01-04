ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frigid wind chills, one to two inches of snow in our near future

Bitter cold wind chills and some snow are again forecast to assault the area. According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, Arctic air...

NWS issues winter weather advisories for our area

Winter weather advisories have been issued in advance of the storm forecast to hit the area later today. For road conditions, go to kandrive.org or call 5-1-1 or 1-866-511-KDOT (5368). The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
This Day in Weather History: The Great Kansas Blizzard of 1886

In 1886, the Great Kansas Blizzard struck with little warning. The blizzard actually raged from Iowa and Nebraska, then south across Kansas to Oklahoma and Texas. The astonishing event lasted NEARLY A WEEK. For much of this period, winds averaged around 40 mph and reduced visibilities to as low as 15 feet. In Kansas, an estimated 80 percent of the cattle perished with heavy losses in the other states. In Kansas, between 50 and 100 people froze to death, while 20 reportedly died in Iowa.
KANSAS STATE
City of Salina provides snow removal, street treating update

The City of Salina has provided an update concerning snow removal and street treating. According to information on the City of Salina Facebook page, crews began plowing residential streets late this morning after working multiple hours on the city's arterial and collector streets. In preparation for the overnight storm, city...
SALINA, KS
Small quake shakes SE Saline County Monday morning

GYPSUM - A small earthquake shook southeastern Saline County early Monday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey reported this morning that a 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck at 12:08 a.m. Monday southwest of Gypsum. The quake was centered just south of E. Hedberg Road between S. Whitmore Road and S. Niles Road.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
