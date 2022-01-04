ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

Deputies looking for women who attempted to pay using counterfeit money in Murrells Inlet

By Tim Renaud
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the clerk gave the money back to the women, but this sheriff’s office later said the clerk kept the fake money on hand.

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify two persons of interest in a counterfeit money case.

A clerk at Hurricane Liquor in Murrells Inlet said two women gave him three $50 bills to make a purchase, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the clerk tested the bills and discovered they were fake. He retained the money and the women left the store.

If you recognize the women, you are asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

