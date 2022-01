Fans are sending happy birthday wishes to Black Widow and Hawkeye star Florence Pugh. Even though January 2nd was actually Florence Pugh's birthday, fans are still in the celebrating spirit a day later by sharing their favorite memes and images of the actor from her impressive resume. Twitter created an updating event to highlight some of the many tweets being generated for Florence Pugh, and the #HappyBirthdayFlorencePugh hashtag is also a trending topic. The world got reacquainted with Pugh near the end of 2021 when she reprised her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova in the second half of Hawkeye. This probably isn't the last fans have seen of Pugh in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for the time being, we can all bask in her happy birthday wishes.

