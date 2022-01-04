ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Son finds his mother was serial killer victim after DNA testing

By Mary Murphy, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCFfz_0dcNb3sA00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – Jason Di Trapani wasn’t exactly sure how he would find his mother’s grave at the Frederick Douglass Memorial Park in Staten Island.

Unlike most of the graves at this African American burial ground, the one holding the remains of Di Trapani’s mother was unmarked until cemetery workers put a small, flagpole stick there.

Di Trapani’s mother was not African American, but she was buried there in 1993 as a “Jane Doe,” eight months after she was found murdered, dismembered and placed in a Yonkers dumpster.

Her name was Meresa Hammonds; she was one victim of serial killer Robert Schulman , a Long Island postal worker.

“When I first arrived to the gravesite, it was hard,” Jason Di Trapani told WPIX, “because all I saw was the stick coming out of the ground.”

He’s hoping to get a headstone for his mother. “I want it to be a beautiful headstone, with her name on it, when she was born, when she passed away,” Di Trapani said.

Hammonds’ body was discovered in the dumpster on June 27, 1992. Detective John Geiss of the Yonkers Cold Case Squad started looking at her file in the year 2000.

How supply chain issues have caused a headstone shortage

“She still was a Jane Doe, and that’s not her name,” Geiss said.  “I thought it was important for us, the City of Yonkers, to give her her name back.”

Di Trapani knew his mother’s name, but he spent 29 years not knowing what happened to her. He was adopted by his mother’s friend.

Detective Geiss knew the awful truth, but he didn’t have a name for the victim. So this past fall, Geiss consulted with Assistant District Attorney Laura Murphy in Westchester County, who runs the Cold Case Unit in her office. They decided to utilize genetic genealogy in an effort to find out the real name of Yonkers Jane Doe.

“We had to get in contact with the FBI,” Detective Geiss said. “Because they have a genealogy unit, two agents who are assigned to this.”

Genetic genealogy websites have become increasingly popular with the public in the last decade or so as Americans seek to find out more about their ancestry. The technique was famously used to find the Golden State Killer in 2018, a former California police officer who had raped or killed dozens of people.

Could new DNA tech crack the JonBenet Ramsey case?

It only took three weeks for Detective Geiss to learn the FBI had made a match with Yonkers Jane Doe and DNA found in a genealogy site. A niece had submitted the DNA, he said.

After visiting Hammonds’ relatives in Michigan, he finally met her son in November and took a DNA swab. The testing confirmed Hammonds was his mother.

“I was in shock,” Di Trapani said. “It was a relief, in a weird way. At least I knew she was just not looking for me.”

When Di Trapani found his mother’s unmarked grave, he initially stood over it and somberly clasped his hands together in prayer. Then, he knelt down, kissed his hand, and placed it over the stick that marked his mother’s gravesite.

Di Trapani has learned quite a bit about his mother since meeting her family over the holidays. She was born in Kentucky, lived in Michigan, and later did modeling with her sister.

Hammonds was living in Jersey City when she gave birth to two sons.

“This whole time, I didn’t have one family member that looked like me,” Di Trapani said. “Now, I have a whole bunch of people that I resemble.”

Di Trapani has started a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise money for his mother’s headstone.

Detective Geiss said there may be some assistance available through a crime victims fund.

“They want to keep her there,” Geiss said of the family’s wishes to have Hammonsds’ remain at Frederick Douglass Memorial Park. “She’s spent most of her life there.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police: Man on trial throws water pitcher at officers, charged

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa – (WTAJ) A Blair County man has been charged with multiple aggravated assault felonies after throwing a stainless steel water pitcher at officers during his trial for drug-related charges, police say. Darwin Herring, 39, of Hollidaysburg, was charged with eight felony accounts including multiple aggravated assaults and assaults of prisoner facility employees […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Federal judge vacates 1984 Philadelphia murder conviction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has vacated a 1984 murder conviction of a man who had been serving a life sentence in a Philadelphia slaying. The judge, supported by Philadelphia’s prosecutor, ruled last month that the rights of Willie Stokes were violated because he wasn’t told that a key witness against him had been […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

New DNA found in case of mother-of-three who vanished after job interview in 1997

Police in the San Francisco area believe DNA evidence can help solve a 24-year-old cold case of a missing mother of three who disappeared after her job interview. Janie June Coe, 38 at the time, attended a job interview on 29 April, 1997, after which she left to return home. Ms Coe was last seen at the job interview. She was reported missing several days later after she did not return to pick up her children from their grandfather's house. No trace of her has ever been found. According to investigators, Ms Coe's vehicle, a 1989 Ford Aerostar, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
New York State
13newsnow.com

Mother of alleged 'shopping cart killer' victim talks about her family's loss

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The mother of a pregnant woman allegedly murdered by the so-called shopping cart killer reflects on what her family has endured. Although Fairfax County Police are still waiting for DNA results to confirm her identity, they believe 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown is one of at least four women the alleged serial killer murdered.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Black Enterprise

25-Year-Old Suspected Serial Killer Arrested In Miami After Targeting Homeless Men

A 25-year-old Miami real estate agent has been charged with the attempted murder of one homeless man and is believed to have killed at least two more. According to the Miami Herald, authorities say Willy Suarez Maceo shot two of is victims just hours apart. The first of those two shootings led to his arrest and is currently the only crime for which he has been charged.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonbenet Ramsey
Gephardt Daily

DNA samples tested 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey killed

Dec. 27 (UPI) — The Boulder Police Department has provided an update on the decades-long investigation into the 1996 murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey on the 25th anniversary of her death. Investigators in Colorado have tested nearly 1,000 samples of DNA, including samples from “multiple suspects,” in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Suspected Serial Killer, Dubbed The ‘Shopping Cart Killer,’ Found His Victims On Dating Sites, Authorities Say

Virginia Police have linked the murders of four women to a suspected serial killer, who they’ve dubbed the “Shopping Cart Killer” and say there could be more victims. Anthony Robinson, 35, was arrested last month and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the bodies of two women were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg—but now investigators have found two more bodies in Fairfax County and believe at least one of the suspected victims was last seen with Robinson before she disappeared, according to a press conference on the latest developments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Serial Killer#Genetic Genealogy#Long Island#African American#Yonkers#Wpix#The Cold Case Unit#Fbi
Popculture

JonBenet Ramsey: Promising Update on Police's Murder Investigation

JonBenet Ramsey died 25 years ago, and her death remains one of the most famous unsolved murders in recent U.S. history. In a statement ahead of the anniversary, Boulder, Colorado, police announced it is "actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes," hoping that new technology could help them find who killed JonBenet. The 6-year-old was found dead in her family's basement on Dec. 26, 1996.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Detectives Hope New DNA Technology Could Crack JonBenét Ramsey Cold Case

A quarter-century after 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was murdered, Colorado police say they are “actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes” to see if advances in the technology could help them finally track down her killer. Ramsey was found bludgeoned and strangled in her family’s basement on Dec. 26, 1996, and her death was ruled a homicide, though no one has ever been charged in the case. Her parents, Patsy and John, reported finding a ransom note in their home. The pair were regarded as behing under the “umbrella of suspicion” by Boulder police, but cleared in 2008 after DNA evidence collected from Ramsey’s body matched an unknown male. In a statement acknowledging the upcoming 25-year anniversary of her death, Boulder cops said they had collected more than 1,500 pieces of evidence and 21,016 tips, and interviewed more than 1,000 people across 19 states in connection to the murder. Authorities have also analyzed 1,000 DNA samples over the course of the Ramsey investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

‘Clubhouse Jane Doe’ Found Buried Behind Diner ID’d As Pennsylvania Woman Who Vanished In 1992

More than two decades after her body was found behind a popular Pennsylvania diner, a murder victim has finally been identified. “Clubhouse Jane Doe” was discovered on Sept. 18, 1995, by local children playing near the Clubhouse Diner in Bensalem, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. The unknown woman’s unclothed and decomposing body was wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave behind the 24-hour restaurant. Items, including clothing, a wooden bead massage cushion, and two crucifixes, were found buried nearby and collected as evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy