Jefferson County, PA

One arrested after hang-up call leads Troopers to domestic fight in Jefferson County

By Bill Shannon
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYZJy_0dcNb16i00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Knoxdale man is facing charges after a 911 hang-up call led police to his home in the midst of a physical domestic fight on New Year’s Eve, troopers report.

State Police report that Jacob Kelichner, 35, is facing charges after a 9-1-1 call was received, but the caller hung up on the 911 center on Dec. 31 at around 11:30 p.m. When going to the home Steiner Street in Knox Township, troopers were alerted that it was an active domestic dispute.

Woman abandons stolen car at Sheetz, steals 2nd car from same parking lot, Troopers report

After arriving at the home, police spoke with both parties and through investigating, Kelichner was placed into custody.

The 35-year-old is now facing charges including strangulation, aggravated assault and simple assault, according to the police report.

