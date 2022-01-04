ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Betty White 'died of natural causes' at age 99

By Mariah Haas
fox13news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White died of "natural causes," her rep confirmed on Monday. The award-winning TV legend died on Friday at age 99. In a statement to People magazine, the late star's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said: "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicki Lawrence
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Betty White
Person
Carol Burnett
Business Times

Fact Check: Did Betty White Receive COVID Booster Three Days Before Her Death?

Viral posts claiming late comedy legend Betty White said she received COVID Booster jab 3 days before her death are doing rounds on social media. The last day of 2021 saw the demise of America's favorite actress, Betty White at the age of 99. The 'Golden Girls' Star was only a few weeks short of turning 100. Fans flooded social media with tributes to the legendary artist. Betty White's death gave rise to some controversies as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
goodhousekeeping.com

Valerie Bertinelli’s Fans Are Emotional Over Her Latest Instagram Post About Betty White

Valerie Bertinelli is remembering Betty White in the most heartwarming way. On December 31, news broke that the beloved Golden Girls actress had died at the age of 99, three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. In honor of Betty's incredible eight-decade career, Valerie is taking a trip down memory lane to relive special moments she shared in the kitchen with the late actress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Girls#People
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier, 1st Black Man to Win the Best Actor Oscar, Dead at 94

Rest in peace. The celebrity deaths of 2022 include Sidney Poitier and more stars, actors and singers who have passed away this year. The celebrity deaths of 2022 come after a year of loss in 2021, which saw the deaths of stars like Betty White, Joan Didion, Cicely Tyson, Prince Philip and Willie Garson. On the morning of December 31, 2021, Betty White—an actress and comedian best known for roles in TV shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show—died at 99 years old. Her death came three weeks before her 100th birthday. “Even though Betty was about...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Who is Josh Duhamel’s fiance Audra Mari?

JOSH DUHAMEL and Audra Mari are now engaged. Duhamel took to Instagram on January 8th to announce the news with girlfriend of two years. Audra Diane Mari, 28, is an American model and beauty pageant titleholder. She was crowned Miss World America in 2016 and represented the United States at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Tom T. Hall Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Reveals

Tom T. Hall, a Country Music Hall of Famer and beloved member of the songwriting community, wrote "Harper Valley PTA" and more. Wednesday The Williamson County, Tennessee Medical Examiner’s report revealed Hall committed suicide. The report, conducted by Samuel Smith M.D., says that Hall “had sustained an apparent self-inflicted...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
HOLAUSA

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen posts never-before-seen photos

Despite some turbluence, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter had a lot of great moments throughout 2021. The 17-year-old, Sami Sheen, took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to share a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s just a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption, proving she we able to overcome some drama and have a great 365 days.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jessica Simpson describes being hospitalized on a breathing machine with severe bronchitis while 34 weeks pregnant and 260lbs: 'I couldn't breathe'

Jessica Simpson has revealed terrifying details about her 2019 hospitalization while she was 34 weeks pregnant with her daughter Birdie Mae. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, the 41-year-old pop star recounted being put on a breathing machine during a bout of severe bronchitis ahead of giving birth to her third child.
NFL
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

Triple vaxxed Whoopi Goldberg says Covid diagnosis was a ‘shock’

Whoopi Goldberg has said her Covid diagnosis was a “shock” because she is triple vaxxed against the disease. Goldberg, who co-hosts The View with Joy Behar, made an appearance on the ABC talk show on Wednesday (5 January) – two days after Behar confirmed Goldberg had tested positive for Covid over the holidays. During the interview, the 67-year-old actor revealed that the positive test result was a “shock” because, not only was she was fully vaccinated against Covid, she had also received her booster dose. “I haven’t been anywhere, I hadn’t done anything,” Goldberg continued, adding, “But that’s the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy