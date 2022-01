In this post, we'll explore an often-overlooked SEO concept: Dwell time. Let’s start with the basics. What is Dwell Time in SEO? The easiest way to explain dwell time is through an example. Let’s say your website is already ranking highly on Google (congratulations!) and users have a tendency to click on it, giving you a good CTR. When they enter your site, they may find that it’s hard to navigate, or that the title tag is clickbait, so the on-page content is absolutely irrelevant to them. In that case, what is a user to do? Most commonly, they’ll just leave your site and return to the search result pages.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO