Airthings has announced new products at CES 2022 as additions to its View series product range. These include View Pollution, View Radon, and View Plus. View Pollution is Airthings’ first product dedicated to measuring particulate matter. Measuring both PM 1.0 and 2.5, View Pollution tracks the particle size range that poses the most direct risk to our health, along with temperature and humidity, View Pollution is ideal for city dwellers, who are most frequently exposed to pollutants caused by the presence of construction activity, vehicle exhaust, and airborne chemicals. It’s also a great solution for residents with fireplaces or who live in wildfire-prone areas and at an increased risk of breathing in smoke, which can be very harmful to those with respiratory conditions such as allergies and asthma.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO