Agriculture

Researchers Resurrect Coffee-Destroying Fungus—to Study It

Cover picture for the articleLily Peck entered the cryogenic freezer, clad in a face shield and thick gloves for protection against the dry ice, while a colleague watched the door to ensure it didn’t lock. The carbon dioxide and water vapor rose in clouds around her, she recalls in an interview with The Scientist, as...

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
The relict fir tree Abies beshanzuensis hosts a changeable endophytic fungus

Symbiosis referring to living together in an intimate and often long-term association of two or more dissimilar organisms, is ubiquitous in natural ecosystems. Although the outcomes of symbiotic interactions could range from mutualism to parasitism, the former such as lichens, reef corals, mycorrhizae, and root nodules, is predominant as it provides important ecological services. For instance, approximately 80 to 90 percent of terrestrial plants rely on mycorrhizal fungi (mainly form arbuscular or ectomycorrhiza) to improve nutrient uptake and adapt to stressful conditions. In fact, apart from these belowground root-fungus mutualisms, aboveground plant parts are also colonized by a hyper-diverse array of endophytic fungi (often termed as the “foliar endophytes”, FEs). In the broadest sense, endophytes represent the fungi that occur inside asymptomatic plant tissues. Not surprisingly, species diversity, infection model, and functional properties differ greatly between FEs and mycorrhizal fungi. Production of a series of biologically active secondary metabolites is one of the most remarkable characteristics of FEs, and FEs can use these metabolites as chemical weapons to inhibit plant pathogens or pests. In addition, FEs also acta as pioneering decomposers to initiate the degradation of leaf litter immediately following senescence. Clearly, these traits point to FEs to be both saprotrophic and symbiotrophic. However, the genetic basis of occupying dual trophic lifestyles remains elusive.
Researchers built a gecko-bot to study how geckos glide and crash land

There's rarely time to write about every cool science-y story that comes our way. So this year, we're once again running a special Twelve Days of Christmas series of posts, highlighting one science story that fell through the cracks in 2020, each day from December 25 through January 5. Today: Asian flat-tails geckos gliding in the wild use their tails to stabilize the landing after colliding head-first into tree trunks.
Agriculture
Science
2021 in Coffee Research: Sustainability Warnings Abound

After a year in which any research that was non-pandemic-related seemed almost quaint, the scientific output largely resumed course in 2021. In peer-reviewed study after peer-reviewed study, the academic world politely presented the industry with the current or likely effects of climate change, poverty among coffee-farming communities, pests and disease and impending supply chain shocks.
Brain Wrinkles and Folds Matter: Researchers Are Studying the Mechanics of How They Form

Summary: Researching the mechanics of how brain wrinkles and folds form may hold the key to understanding how brain disorders occur and identifying new treatment options. The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them.
Local research played part in global COVID study

In a new international study, researchers from Intermountain Healthcare played a key role in discovering an antiviral drug’s effectiveness in fighting COVID-19. In the PINETREE study, remdesivir, an antiviral drug designed to inhibit the ability of the SARS-C0V-2 virus to reproduce itself, was found to be effective at preventing severe illness when given early in the course of symptoms.
Scientists ID Dozens of Plants, Animals from Free-Floating DNA

For a little more than a decade, scientists have been filtering water samples from aquariums, rivers, lakes, and even the ocean to obtain DNA that was shed by fish and other aquatic life. The goal: to use this environmental DNA (eDNA) to monitor aquatic species. Now, a trio of papers—two on animals, and one on plants—suggest it’s also possible to detect and identify terrestrial organisms using eDNA floating in the air.
Researchers reveal world’s oldest family tree: study

The world’s oldest known family tree has been revealed. Researchers managed to pinpoint this ancient generation via hefty DNA analysis of individuals who lived roughly 5,700 years ago. Conducted and published mainly by researchers at Newcastle University in England, the study highlights how DNA was extracted from the bones...
Dartmouth researchers explore 'snow droughts' in a new study

As climate change causes warmer and shorter winters, we may see less snow in many places, including New Hampshire. And some places are already starting to experience significantly less snow accumulation than normal, something that researchers call a “snow drought.”. Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other...
U of M researchers studying long-term immunity for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS — Researchers at the University of Minnesota are trying to answer major questions of which the world still has no answers: At what point will coronavirus vaccines give long lasting immunity? And unlike most other vaccines, why does the immunity from these go away so quickly?. We got...
Breakthroughs in Medicine: Researchers looking for moms to participate in heart study

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Local doctors are in need of a few good moms to help other moms as part of a breakthrough trial. The goal is to learn more about a common problem in pregnancy that can have life-altering consequences. Women’s Heart Specialists at The Christ Hospital Lindner Researcher Center say what you could discover is part of breakthrough research that could help save your own life.
Green Coffee Bean Extract Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Health Plus, NatureWise, Sports Research, Lumen

The Latest released survey report on Green Coffee Bean Extract Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Green Coffee Bean Extract manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Pure Svetol, NatureWise, Sports Research, Lumen, Huntington, Musccletech, Health Plus, GreenNatr, Natrogix, SVETOL & Bio Nutrition.
Researchers Identify 14 New Shrew Species

Shrews belong to a famously diverse mammalian family, Soricidae. One genus, , contains more than 180 species. A team of scientists from the US, Indonesia, and Australia have now added to this insectivore’s ranks, publishing a paper last month in the Bulletin of the American Museum of Natural History that details 14 new species on Sulawesi, an island in Indonesia. According to a Louisiana State University news release, this is the “largest number of new mammals described in a scientific paper since 1931.”
