Transit systems struggle to find enough bus drivers

By Matt Levin
marketplace.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLater on Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release data on how many people are quitting their jobs. The so-called Great Resignation has touched just about every type of occupation — including bus drivers. As a result, transit agencies across the country are dropping routes and cutting...

www.marketplace.org

Related
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara MTD Struggling with Shortage of Bus Drivers

Patience is a virtue — especially if you are a bus rider in Santa Barbara. The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is having trouble organizing enough bus drivers to deliver on the transit agency's planned routes, so it is possible that riders may get left stranded. "A trip here...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
mycolumbuspower.com

93 drivers out at COTA, bus commuters affected

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. According to NBC4i, the soaring number of COVID-19 infections have decimated workplaces in all corners of the economy. Essential workers, like bus drivers, are no exception. According to the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), an average of 93 drivers were...
TRAFFIC
wjbc.com

Connect Transit suspending bus fairs as cases of COVID-19 surge

NORMAL – Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, Connect Transit is suspending bus fairs and late-night services. Connect Transit Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said the new procedures include Connect Trnait fixed-route bus service and Connect Mobility paratransit service. “We will continue to treat fare suspension, rear boarding, and...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Marshall Independent

Transit bus fares will go back to old rates

MARSHALL — The COVID-19 pandemic led to a lot of changes for local transit, including a temporary reduction in bus fares. While not everything for Community Transit is back to normal yet, the reduced fares will be ending Friday. “All of our previous fare collection procedures and costs are...
MARSHALL, MN
CBS San Francisco

COVID Infections To Cause AC Transit Bus Delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — COVID infections among frontline workers at the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will result in delays on bus routes beginning Friday, the district said. AC Transit said a spike in positive cases has been reported throughout employee ranks since the New Year’s holiday. COVID-related sick calls among bus drivers, mechanics and other employees are now resulting in “a discernable impact” on service. COVID protocols on testing, along with isolating employees who test positive, have symptoms, and who have been in close contact with anyone COVID-positive have caused staffing shortages that will effectively mean a route scheduled for 15-minute frequency may now mean a 30-minute wait for riders. AC Transit said that in isolated instances, the district could be forced to temporarily cancel a bus line. “Nevertheless, in keeping with our pandemic policies, we will equitably prioritize bus lines, including those to under-resourced, transit-dependent, and high-demand communities,” the district said in a press statement. Before planning their next commute, riders were asked to realtime bus arrivals at actransit.org/actransit-realtime.
ALAMEDA, CA
Milford LIVE News

Milford faces significant bus driver shortage

by Terry Rogers     On Sunday, January 2, Milford School District notified parents that Milford High School students would operate on a remote learning schedule on January 3, 2022. The virtual learning requirement was due to a significant bus driver shortage. Although a snowstorm closed schools completely on Monday, the shortage of bus drivers in the state has grown ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Worcester Business Journal

WRTA bus driver shortage forces schedule changes

The Worcester Regional Transit Authority announced Tuesday on Twitter routes and bus schedules are being altered due to a severe shortage of bus drivers. "12-28-21 Due to lack of drivers, on Friday, 12-31-21, New Year's Eve, all routes will be on a Saturday schedule. Routes 29,33,42 & Community shuttles will be on a regular weekday service. Paratransit will operate on a regular schedule. WRTA apologizes for the inconvenience." WRTA wrote in the Tweet posted at 5:21 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
City of Madison Wisconsin

Metro Transit Hanson Road Satellite Bus Facility Remodel

Design and construction to remodel existing buildings at 3829 Hanson Rd. and 3901 Hanson Rd., including site development, for bus storage and bus maintenance. The existing buildings were previously used and operated as a warehouse shipping facility. Building improvements at this facility will support articulated buses for the City’s implementation of the BRT (bus rapid transit) program. It will include support spaces for administration offices, buildings & grounds office and shop, bus wash service lanes and fueling, driver lockers and lounge, driver training, and bus maintenance repairs bays and parts storage. Also included in this work is to connect the existing HVAC equipment to the City’s Building Automation System (BAS) network.
MADISON, WI
Daily Californian

AC Transit anticipates delays in bus services amid COVID-19 surge

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise among frontline workers in the Bay Area and beyond, AC Transit riders can expect delays beginning Friday. AC transit has seen increased rates of COVID-19 among its employees — including bus operators, mechanics and service employees — since New Year’s. According to a Jan. 6 AC Transit press release, these cases among critical employees have had a “discernible impact” as AC Transit mandates that employees quarantine if they test positive, are symptomatic or are in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
whqr.org

Test Drive: WHQR tries out WAVE's micro-transit system

I've been excited about RideMicro for a while now, but haven't had the chance to use it because I rarely cross the river into Leland. But I finally had time this holiday season, and made the journey using WAVE's newest innovation. WAVE transit’s micro-transit system has been running for over...
LELAND, NC
westsideconnect.com

Regional transit system resumes fares in 2022

The Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority has resumed fares as of Jan. 1, after six months of free rides provided to the community. The 2022 fare structure applies to all StanRTA “The S” services, which resulted from a merger of Modesto Area Express and Stanislaus Regional Transit (StaRT) last July. Former MAX and StaRT passes will be honored if they have not been used or activated.
MODESTO, CA
cw34.com

Feds ease requirements for school bus drivers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Federal transportation officials on Tuesday announced a plan to ease licensure requirements for school bus drivers in an attempt to relieve driver shortages in Florida and other states. The U.S. Department of Transportation said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which develops...
FLORIDA STATE
Jersey Shore Online

NJ Transit To Install Bus Shelters

BRICK – Residents living at the Chambers Bridge Residence and at other Housing Authority buildings will no longer have to stand out in the elements while waiting for a bus since NJ Transit has agreed to purchase and install two new bus shelters in the area. During the most...
BRICK, NJ
Vail Daily

Vail rolls out new tech for bus system

Vail’s free bus system is unveiling new technology intended to help people get around town more easily. The town also continues to add electric-powered buses to the town’s fleet. The new website, Ride.Vailgov.com, has both mobile and desktop versions. The system is intended to improve bus operations and...
VAIL, CO

