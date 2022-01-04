Transit systems struggle to find enough bus drivers

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — COVID infections among frontline workers at the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will result in delays on bus routes beginning Friday, the district said. AC Transit said a spike in positive cases has been reported throughout employee ranks since the New Year’s holiday. COVID-related sick calls among bus drivers, mechanics and other employees are now resulting in “a discernable impact” on service. COVID protocols on testing, along with isolating employees who test positive, have symptoms, and who have been in close contact with anyone COVID-positive have caused staffing shortages that will effectively mean a route scheduled for 15-minute frequency may now mean a 30-minute wait for riders. AC Transit said that in isolated instances, the district could be forced to temporarily cancel a bus line. “Nevertheless, in keeping with our pandemic policies, we will equitably prioritize bus lines, including those to under-resourced, transit-dependent, and high-demand communities,” the district said in a press statement. Before planning their next commute, riders were asked to realtime bus arrivals at actransit.org/actransit-realtime.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO