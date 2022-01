No matter what stage of life you’re in, you'll never be too old to enjoy a snow day. As a matter of fact, when the flakes start to accumulate, you can’t wait to bundle up in your cutest puffer jacket, whip out your inflatable snow tube, and head to your backyard for some fun and fresh content. Be sure you’re prepared to snap a few selfies while surrounded by a beautiful winter wonderland. Then, pair your favorite pics with any of these snow captions that’ll sleigh on your Instagram feed.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 10 HOURS AGO