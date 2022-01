In June 2018, when Arkansas became the first state in the nation to implement work requirements for certain Medicaid beneficiaries, Gov. Asa Hutchinson was triumphant. “We’ve wanted to establish a work requirement … for a long time,” he said at the time. The Obama administration had refused to authorize work requirements, but the Trump administration gave the green light. “With this development, Arkansas has become a national leader in rethinking the delivery of public assistance,” the governor boasted.

