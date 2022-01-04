ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY

KBOE Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re going to be driving Tuesday night (1/4) or overnight, take note. A Winter Weather Advisory has been...

kboeradio.com

WBAL Radio

Winter weather advisory issued for Thursday night into Friday

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory to take effect Thursday night and last into early Friday morning for more snow on the way to Maryland. FULL FORECAST | HOURLY TRACK | RADAR | SCHOOL AND CHURCH ANNOUNCEMENTS. Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says Thursday will be mostly cloudy and...
BALTIMORE, MD
KIMT

Dangerous wind chills reach near 40-below; advisory in effect through Friday

WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Dry Evening; High Impact Snowfall Friday Morning

Good Evening…. We have a high-impact, moderate snowstorm on the way starting late tonight (after midnight). In response, the Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING for all of RI and most of southeastern MA (except Cape/Islands) and eastern Connecticut from 1AM Friday to 7PM Friday. Based on new data that […]
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Dangerous Wind Chills Today and Tonight – Thursday AM Storm Center Update January 6

Dangerous wind chills will continue over the next 24 to 36 hours. Numerous Wind Chill Warnings/Advisories are in effect for KELOLAND not only for this morning, but northern KELOLAND will see the Warnings continue into tonight and tomorrow morning. Limit your time outdoors and cover as much exposed skin as possible when outside.
Daily Item

Winter Weather Advisory set for tonight; 2-4 inches of snow possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Another push of rain and snow for Friday

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows into the mid 30's with winds 15-25 MPH, a slight chance of snow. FRIDAY: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies and highs into the mid 30's. SW winds 15-35 MPH. SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the lower 30's, SW winds 15-25 MPH.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

How To Prepare, Pack Your Car For All Situations Heading Into Severe Winter Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While what recently happened in the Virginia Snow storm was the extreme, it doesn’t take much to find yourself stuck. A serious accident ahead on the Parkway North with no way to get off of the road, and suddenly you’re just sitting. In those situations, there are some essentials you will want to have with you to help you get through. It’s always when you’re not expecting it that you suddenly wished you’d thrown a few things in your vehicle. The images from Virginia this week, or those from our own Turnpike a few years ago clearly illustrate what...
VIRGINIA STATE
WKTV

Active winter weather ahead

Our winter is finally starting to act like it in Central New York as we look ahead. The weather will be changing a lot over the next week. Tonight, low pressure develops off the Atlantic Coast and tracks up the seaboard. This is a nor'easter due to the track of the storm being offshore. Heavy snow is expected along the coast, but the brunt of this storm looks to miss Central New York. Light snow does develop tonight and continues into Friday, with a general 1-3" of accumulation. Lake effect snow does develop in its wake, producing 3-5" near the Syracuse region into Madison County Friday evening.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 06:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and a charger for your cell phone in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1, to get the latest road conditions. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains, Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel over passes will be difficult. Visibility could be down to a quarter mile at times. People recreating in the backcountry could become disoriented.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Idaho8.com

Snow Rain Wind Again

Freezing rain and a wintry snowy mix to start Thursday with winds picking up to 30+ mph gusts into midday will keep this cycle of winter weather going for the 3rd day. More midday snows/cold rain expected. 2" accumulated overnight in Pocatello and a trace for Idaho Falls this morning, mixed with freezing mist/rain. Slick conditions and visibility remain an issue for traveling/commute times. Winds will push snow into the afternoon and more snow will move across the area. Rain/snow continue tonight and return Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns Saturday later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

