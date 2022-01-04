WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY

Effective: 2022-01-06 06:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and a charger for your cell phone in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1, to get the latest road conditions. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains, Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel over passes will be difficult. Visibility could be down to a quarter mile at times. People recreating in the backcountry could become disoriented.
