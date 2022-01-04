ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW Health experts urge parents to vaccinate kids as hospitalizations rise

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. – Youth hospitalizations are rising across the country, including in Wisconsin, and UW Health experts are urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

According to the CDC, hospitalizations for children ages 0 to 17 increased 96% last week, up from 294 children per 10,000 to 574.

UW Health pediatric infectious disease physician Dr. James Conway said Tuesday that the data shows how important it is to vaccinate young people.

“This is what vaccines do,” Conway said. “They keep people out of the hospital.”

Vaccination rates among Wisconsin children are lower than all other age demographics. About 14% of kids 5 to 11 are vaccinated and about 52% of kids 12 to 17 have completed a vaccine series, according to the DHS.

“If your child hasn’t been vaccinated, it is so important to keep masking and keep your distance when around others,” Conway said. “Any hospitalization, but especially of our children, is one too many.”

Wisconsin confirmed its one-millionth COVID-19 case this week. Over 171, 700 children ages 0 to 17 have had confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state.

