ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Home care staff ‘waiting more than a week’ for coronavirus test results

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqY8G_0dcNYqYh00

A home care chief has called for care workers to be prioritised when coronavirus tests are processed, as it emerged some carers are waiting more than a week for results.

Dr Jane Townson, chief executive of the Homecare Association, said this will help maintain workforce capacity amid ongoing pressures that are being exacerbated by the spread of Omicron.

Examples provided by a national home care provider, which have been flagged to the Government, illustrate some of the problems staff are experiencing in getting PCR test results.

One staff member in Wimbledon, south London, who took a PCR on December 23, was still awaiting results on December 31.

Another care worker in Basingstoke, Hampshire, was told to travel to Newbury in Berkshire to get a walk-in PCR test, but discovered their local centre was “completely quiet” when they supported a client to get tested.

In North Cheshire, care staff are waiting seven days on average for PCR test results to be returned.

At one point, 12 staff in this area were isolating while they awaited test results.

Dr Townson told the PA news agency staffing problems vary by region, with areas such as London, Lancashire and south Cumbria “really struggling” in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMQty_0dcNYqYh00
Dr Jane Townson, chief executive of the UK’s Homecare Association (UKHCA/PA) (PA Media)

Testing is “a big issue in the short term”, and is “really key” to keeping everything going safely, she added.

She told PA: “I think it’s very, very patchy it’s, it’s very regional. So places like London – very problematic.

“Other places are muddling along, but the staff shortages have been made worse by slow turnaround times with tests.

“So I’ve raised that multiple times with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) – they say that health and social care workers are supposed to be prioritized in the PCR test turnaround, but there are stories of tests not coming back for five days, 10 days, seven days.

“And of course, all the time that the tests don’t come back, people can’t get back out to work.

“And of course, the difficulty obtaining lateral flow tests is problematic.

“So I’ve made the point many times to the department – that they shouldn’t announce policies without it being possible to actually implement them in practice, because it creates another whole load of issues.”

The DHSC was approached for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Why are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?

More than a year since the first coronavirus vaccine doses went into arms, significant numbers remain unvaccinated. Why are some people still hesitant, and what is happening to further increase take up?. -How many people have not been vaccinated?. An estimated 4.5 million people aged 18 and over in the...
EDUCATION
newschain

Body recovered from Thames is missing man Harvey Parker

A body recovered from the River Thames is missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. The force was alerted to reports of a body in the Thames near Embankment, central London, by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution at 11.51am on Tuesday. Mr Parker was last seen on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Home Care#The Homecare Association#Omicron#Government
The Guardian

More than 90 care home operators in England declare red alert over staffing

Care operators are facing acute staffing shortages caused by Omicron with more than 90 declaring a “red” alert, which means staffing ratios have been breached. Over 11,000 care home workers are off for Covid reasons, according to internal health system staffing data seen by the Guardian. One of the UK’s largest private operators, Barchester, is dealing with outbreaks in 105 of its 250 homes. It said that rules meaning homes with Covid cannot accept hospital discharges will cause backlogs in the already struggling NHS.
WORLD
The Independent

Hospitals ban patient visits to stem rising Covid infections

More than a dozen hospitals across the country have temporarily banned visits in efforts to protect patients and staff amid rising Covid infections.Patients in London Yorkshire and Essex are among those who will no longer be able to receive visitors as growing numbers of people are bringing cases on to wards.Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust in London, which oversees University Hospital Lewisham and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, said the decision had been “extremely difficult” to make.Exemptions apply, including for end-of-life care, women giving birth and children being visited by their parents.The trust said the restrictions, which came...
HEALTH SERVICES
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More than 18,000 NHS staff off sick with Covid last week – up by 50%

The number of NHS staff off sick with Covid reached 18,829 last week, up by 50 per cent in just seven days, while thousands of patients were stuck in hospital who shouldn’t be there, new data has revealed. The number of healthcare staff off sick with the virus in London, the epicentre of the Omicron wave, hit 3,874 last week which is more than three times the number off in the week of 12 December. The Midlands followed closely with 3,855.While the capital saw the biggest increase in staff off sick with Covid, the South East and the East...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

New self-isolation rules: How long do I need to quarantine for after a positive Covid test?

In the latest revisions to England’s rules for combatting the coronavirus, Boris Johnson’s government this week cut the self-isolation period required of those who have tested positive for the virus from 10 days to seven in the event that they subsequently test negative twice.That means that if an infected person can show a negative lateral flow result on day six and seven of quarantine, they are free to stop there rather than continue for the previously-mandatory three days.Those who do end their quarantine after seven days are still advised to avoid other people likely to be vulnerable, shun crowded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSFA

Some patients wait hours at urgent care clinics for COVID testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are getting tested for COVID as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to circulate, and that means longer wait times at testing facilities. More Alabamians are getting tested for COVID and a spokesperson from MainStreet Family Care said that’s due in part to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
abc23.com

Home Testing Results Not Reported

That of cases through the Pennsylvania Department of Health as positive cases with at home COVID-19 tests are not being reported to the states, and other questions that arise are how. do officials keep track of the trends? And what about school leaders who are depending on the trends to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Two patients die after testing positive for coronavirus in Sunderland as more than 1,000 new covid cases are confirmed

The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 6, that 231 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 149,515. Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Hospital visits banned at fourth North East NHS trust

Four hospital trusts in the North East have suspended visits to adult wards amid spiralling Covid cases. Visits to wards in County Durham and Darlington, Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland, and North Tees and Hartlepool have now been halted. There will be some exceptions including for patients having end-of-life care,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

There is more demand for home COVID test kits than supply

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Home COVID test kits are in high demand, but in short supply.  At the Belmont County Health Department, they received a shipment of 588 home test kits on Monday. By Tuesday, they were gone. Health officials say people are using the home tests but not following through by notifying the health department about the results.  If they test positive, again we’ve been telling them to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy