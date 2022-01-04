ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CARRIE UNDERWOOD MAKES GUEST APPEARANCE ON 'COBRA KAI'

KBOE Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest season of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” recently debuted, and it features a cameo by Carrie Underwood. Carrie, a fan of the series, appears in episode nine, performing during the...

kboeradio.com

IGN

Cobra Kai - Review

This is a spoiler-free review of Cobra Kai Season 4, which hits Netflix Dec 31. You can check out our Season 3 review here. The battle for the soul of the Valley continues, but this time stakes are higher than ever. While Cobra Kai has been on Netflix for some time, Season 4 marks the first one produced by the streamer since its purchase from YouTube TV. Though the creative team remains the same, there are a couple of growing pains that are pretty evident in this new era. But, all the same, it’s still one hell of a ride.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Cobra Kai Recap: Dirty Dancing

Suddenly we’re here! It’s the 51st All Valley Karate Tournament, the first formal competition we’ve seen on this show since three seasons ago. It turns out the choice to devote two episodes to the tournament is a wise one because there’s a lot to cover here — starting with a cameo from Carrie Underwood? Singing Survivor’s “Moment of Truth” from the original Karate Kid, and acknowledging how random her appearance is by saying, “I didn’t see a lot of karate growing up in Oklahoma, but you guys know I love to compete”?
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Carrie Underwood's Cameo Images Reveal Singer's Dojo Alliances

Cobra Kai pulled out all of the stops for its All Valley Tournament episode when country music star Carrie Underwood surprised audiences and took to the stage to jump start the event by singing “The Moment of Truth”. The song brought fans back to where it all began in the original 1984 film, The Karate Kid, where the tune was performed by Survivor while the credits rolled.
TV SERIES

