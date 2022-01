Home prices are going up all over the country but no where can quite compare to the soaring prices that the Treasure Valley has seen over the last couple of years. The US as a whole has seen nearly a 20% increase in the average home value around the country in the last year. The Boise Metro area is far above that with some areas at a 50% increase or more. A brand new evaluation just came out with the states real estate information compiled as recent as November 2021.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO