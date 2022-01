If there's one thing we're sick of reporting on, it's that Covid has forced another delay or cancelation of some event or another. Fortunately, today is less of a cancelation than a reconfiguring of how something will be done. As we get ready to enter 2022, all eyes are turning towards the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, in Las Vegas. The 2022 edition was bound to be jam-packed with tech from automotive giants, including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV. But with the rise of the Omicron variant, Chevrolet pulled out of an in-person reveal. Now, news has reached us that BMW and Mercedes-Benz have also pulled their in-person displays at CES.

