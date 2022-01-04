ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

This week in audio: podcast ads gone wrong and the news you missed

By Ashley Carman
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to 2022. It remains winter, y’all. I haven’t seen the sun in seemingly weeks, but we’re pushing through, surviving on podcast news for warmth and cheeriness. Now, let’s get to the news. There’s not a ton to discuss today, but I do have...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Spotify starts serving interactive ads to podcast listeners

After investing big in podcasts, Spotify is trying to recoup some of that investment through ads. Starting this week, Spotify users listening to podcasts will be getting interactive ads that the streaming service refers to as CTA cards. These CTA cards are “the latest step in Spotify’s vision for the...
TECHNOLOGY
allears.net

All the Disney Movie, TV Series, and Streaming News You Missed Last Week!

2021 has drawn to a close, and it has been a big year for Disney+ and Hulu!. Hundreds of new titles have been added to the two streaming services throughout this year, and we’re already getting pumped for the content coming in the future. But, we also had a lot of news in just the past week, and today we’re catching you up on what you missed!
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

Spotify is turning podcast ads into in-app banner ads to increase clicks

Spotify is looking to shake up the podcasting industry yet again, and yet again, not necessarily for the better. The company announced today that it is rolling out new “call-to-action cards” for podcasting ads, which are in-app advertisements correlated to the audio ads you hear in podcasts. Spotify...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

4 Important Tech News Stories You Might Have Missed in 2021

2022 is fast approaching, and although many of us would like to leave this year in the past, there are still several developments that have had a significant impact on technology. These trends, features, companies, and personalities made waves in the tech world. So, before we close the year, let's...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Segura
Macworld

Apple Breakfast: All the news, rumors, and tips you missed this week

Welcome to the new home for Apple Breakfast! If you’re a reader of Macworld’s UK site, you’ll recognize this column that will now appear on Macworld.com every Saturday. If you’re new, this to our weekly collection of all the Apple news you missed this week, in a handy bite-sized roundup. We call it Apple Breakfast because we think it goes great with a weekend cup of coffee or tea, but feel free to check it out during lunch or dinner hours too.
BUSINESS
Eye On Annapolis

If you aren’t listening to the Daily News Brief, you are missing half of the news!

If you are not listening to the Daily News Brief, you are only getting half of the story!. Every weekday at 6:00am, we publish a very short podcast episode with the day’s local news, weather, and other stuff that you need to know. In about ten minutes we will bring you top local stories, local sports, local events, and local weather from our partner at DCMDVA Weather located right here in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
CinemaBlend

Stars Speak Out After Chip And Joanna Gaines Pull Their Brand New Magnolia Network Show Following Controversy

Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire, which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasters#Programmatic Advertising#Art19#Megaphone#American Public Media
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
theatlanta100.com

Podcasts for a better you in 2022

New year, new you! Several podcasts are available to help improve your well-being and maybe even gain a new perspective:. • How To Fail With Elizabeth Day celebrates the things that haven’t gone right. Tune in weekly to interviewees exploring how failure taught them success. • H.E.R Space, hosted...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Verge

Vergecast: CES 2022 favorites, vaporware, and what may actually ship

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories. Today, we published the first Vergecast of 2022 — and we’re starting off strong with a 90-minute show...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

NPR’s losing top talent — everyone has a theory why

This story originally appeared in Hot Pod Insider, The Verge’s subscription audio industry newsletter. For more stories like this, you can subscribe here. Something’s happening at NPR, and everyone has a theory as to what. But first, the impetus. On Tuesday, All Things Considered host Audie Cornish announced she’s leaving the program after nearly a decade as its host. Her departure, which she says on Twitter is her joining many others in the “great resignation,” marks three hosts of color to leave the network in recent months. (Noel King of Morning Edition left in November for Vox Media — disclosure that Vox also owns Hot Pod — and Lulu Garcia-Navarro of Weekend Edition joined The New York Times in late September.) This also follows a thread from Sam Sanders, host of It’s Been A Minute, who listed all the hosts from marginalized communities who had left as of September, which includes Shereen Marisol Meraji of Code Switch and Joshua Johnson of 1A.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy