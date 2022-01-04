ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Inflation, hiring challenges among Central Florida's 2022 trends to watch, economists say.

By Ryan Lynch
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Economists see the potential for continued recovery within the Sunshine State and...

Orlando Business Journal

State universities seek funding for aging buildings

The state university system's Board of Governors is expected to request about $800 million from the Florida Legislature in the session that starts Jan. 11 in order to address "the persistent and growing backlog of deferred maintenance" related to aging classrooms. According to the system, state university facilities take up...
EDUCATION
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando firms Luminar, OneRail and others unveil innovations at world’s biggest tech show

Orlando companies this week are showing off their latest innovations at the tech industry’s biggest event. Four local companies are exhibiting from Jan. 5-7 at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. The event drew 171,000 attendees in January 2020, but the in-person show was canceled in 2021 due to Covid-19.
Orlando Business Journal

Year in review: California AR startup’s expansion to Orlando topped 2021’s most-read tech stories

When California-based jet pilot training startup Red 6 Inc. in July announced its operations would take off for Florida, Orlando-area readers took notice. The news of the augmented-reality (AR) training firm's plans to open an Orlando tech hub was the most popular story among readers in Orlando Inno's first year. Since launching in June, Orlando Inno's other most popular articles included the launch of a tech-focused financial services company, a profile of a former SpaceX engineer who built a Space Coast startup and the rapid growth of a logistics tech firm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Orlando Business Journal

Year in review: Electric battery maker Microvast's Orlando expansion plans topped 2021's most-read manufacturing stories

This year started off with a bang for Central Florida's manufacturing industry. In the first quarter of 2021, an electric battery maker shared plans to open a metro Orlando research facility, rocket company Blue Origin filed documents to expand its Space Coast production campus, and Space Florida announced it was negotiating with a satellite maker to open a manufacturing site in Brevard County and create 1,200 jobs. In fact, all eight of Orlando Business Journal's most popular manufacturing headlines in 2021 published between January and March.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Visit Florida seeks long-term stability

With Florida now all but emerged from the catastrophic tourism collapse of the the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the state's tourism marketing agency is looking for long-term stability. That could be found in two bills expected to move in the 2022 Legislative Session: Palm Harbor Republican Sen. Ed Hooper's Senate Bill...
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

