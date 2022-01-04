Inflation, hiring challenges among Central Florida's 2022 trends to watch, economists say.

When California-based jet pilot training startup Red 6 Inc. in July announced its operations would take off for Florida, Orlando-area readers took notice. The news of the augmented-reality (AR) training firm's plans to open an Orlando tech hub was the most popular story among readers in Orlando Inno's first year. Since launching in June, Orlando Inno's other most popular articles included the launch of a tech-focused financial services company, a profile of a former SpaceX engineer who built a Space Coast startup and the rapid growth of a logistics tech firm.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO