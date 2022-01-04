ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo County, AZ

Great new breakthrough drug – and scary breakthrough strain -- shift attention to COVID testing

By Peter Aleshire Special to the Independent
 3 days ago

Frequent rapid testing now looks like the key to containing the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and reducing the steadily rising death toll — now more than 800,000 in the US. But despite millions in federal assistance for the county health departments, local hospitals, schools and government...

SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
KEDM

New COVID studies show promise for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster

Two new studies of a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster showed promise against the omicron variant at a time when public health officials are urgently recommending booster shots against the fast-spreading variant. One study was conducted in some 69,000 health care workers in South Africa. Results showed the vaccine...
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Why does the J&J COVID vaccine require only one shot?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me why the Johnson & Johnson vaccination only requires one shot to be considered fully vaccinated as opposed to the others that require two shots? I understand some vaccinations require a booster shot. But usually it’s months or a year or two before the second one is required, if I remember giving my kids their vaccinations and the scheduling requirements.
97.5 NOW FM

Check Your Medications for These Two Common FDA Recalled Drugs

Time to take a good look at the medications you're taking, because the FDA has recalled two very common drugs this week. The two medications involved in the recall are used to treat Type 2 Diabetes and those suffering from attack or pain stemming from coronary artery disease. Both medications have been prescribed throughout the country.
MyWabashValley.com

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile and could impact the safety and quality of non-sterile products.”
Benzinga

FDA Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster For Age 12 To 15

The FDA has authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years. The agency also narrowed the time for all booster shots to 5 months from 6 months after primary doses for people 12 years of age and older.
beckershospitalreview.com

4th Pfizer shot sparks fivefold antibody boost, Israeli study finds

Preliminary findings from Israel found people who received a fourth shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine had a fivefold increase in antibodies a week later, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 4. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the findings during a Jan. 4 news conference, saying the early results "demonstrate...
Medical Daily

Omicron: 3 Promising Treatments To Turn To When Sick With New Variant Of Concern

The omicron variant is now the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S. With this latest development in the ongoing pandemic, many people fear the aftermath of omicron’s sudden and faster takeover than the delta variant. However, experts are also confident that certain treatments can effectively cure the infection caused by the virus. Below are three of them.
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
