NFL Rebs Week 16: Metcalf got his hat trick

By Ruby Draayer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Rebs are finishing up the season and are starting to come off of the long COVID-19 reserve list. This week, DK Metcalf deserves all the attention. Things are starting to click between him and Russell Wilson again, and although it’s too late to turn things around for the playoffs,...

Jaguars Announce Notable Quarterback Move

The Jaguars are going to be down at least one quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Colts. Trevor Lawrence is still going to start but backup C.J. Beathard has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Dawuane Smoot has also been activated off the list. As of right now,...
Russell Wilson
NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
What channel is Cardinals vs. Seahawks on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 18 game

The Cardinals (11-5) and the Seahawks (6-10) face each other in an NFC West battle on Sunday, Jan. 9 in the NFL's inaugural 18th week. The Cardinals need to win this game, and the Rams need to lose against the 49ers, for the Cardinals to clinch the NFC West. The Cardinals have already earned a playoff spot regardless. The Seahawks were already eliminated from playoff contention.
Eagles News: Calvin Ridley in Philadelphia?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... So, if the Falcons decide to shop Ridley in the offseason, should the Eagles be interested? The answer, subject to a thorough pre-deal vetting (including a conservation with Ridley), is yes. Ridley is a dynamic playmaker who has a background with both quarterback Jalen Hurts and No. 1 wideout DeVonta Smith, creating a key fact-finding spot in their internal “cohabitation matrix”. Assistant special teams coach Joe Pannunzio was also on the Alabama staff when Hurts, Smith and Ridley helped win the squad a national championship following the 2017 season. Pannunzio, Smith and Hurts can create a support system for Ridley, who is likely to look for that in his next spot. Ridley’s background with Hurts and Smith should also benefit the Eagles on the field, as they remain close. Smith and Ridley exchanged jerseys following the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Falcons.
Chiefs Playoff Scenarios: We Did the Math So You Don't Have To

Now that we're entering the final week of the 2021 regular season, the first-ever Week 18, the playoffs are approaching and the scenarios are finally starting to narrow into something comprehendible. There are still many different things that can happen, as eight different games this week can affect the Chiefs' seeding and potential wild card opponent. Let's take a look at both the most likely and most wild potential scenarios for the Chiefs heading into next week!
NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have been the subject of a lot of trade speculation in recent weeks. The Seahawks had a disappointing 2021 season, missing out on the playoffs, leading many to wonder if this will be it for Pete Carroll and his starting quarterback in Seattle. However,...
Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
