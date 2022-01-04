ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Industries That Moved the Stock Market in December

By Ryan Downie
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember is usually one of the calmest months in the stock market, but this year was a bit different. Most of the time, there isn't much company-specific news, with earnings season behind us and everyone settling into holiday mode. We didn't have that luxury in 2021. The ongoing global...

Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

The ability to combine and analyze walled-off sources of data will become increasingly essential. Investors can capitalize on recent weakness for Latin American stocks. On the day that Warren Buffett completed his majority stake purchase in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) in 1965 and became the company's CEO, the stock was priced at about $18 per share. The investment conglomerate looks dramatically different today, and the impact of the Oracle of Omaha's market-crushing guidance is evident with a quick glance at the company's stock price. A single Berkshire Class A share currently trades at more than $435,200, which means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the time when Buffett assumed the reins would now be worth roughly $24.2 million.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Already one of the largest medical device companies in the world, Medtronic will remain a leader in this area for many years to come. Airbnb did struggle at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the company's post-pandemic prospects look great. Companies that can deliver market-beating returns typically have several...
Motley Fool

This Has to Happen Before Investors Take Cryptocurrency Seriously

Stock markets were mixed Thursday afternoon. Cryptocurrencies were mostly lower. Until individual tokens move independently of each other, many investors will steer clear of crypto entirely. Thursday brought continued uncertainty to Wall Street, as investors kept trying to consider the ramifications of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for the stock...
US News and World Report

S&P 500 Ends Choppy Session Nearly Flat, a Day After Sell-Off

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended a volatile session close to unchanged on Thursday, as technology shares fell but financials lent support a day after the market sold off on a hawkish slant in Federal Reserve minutes. The S&P 500 financials index rose 1.6%, extending this week's strong...
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the tech sell-off is a good time to load up on FAANG stocks

Famed investor Mark Mobius has said the steep equity market sell-off is a good time to load up on profitable technology stocks such as the so-called FAANG companies. Mobius told CNBC Wednesday: "Those [companies] that have been hit as a result of the overall decline in tech stocks, that are making money, that have a good return on capital that are growing… these are great buys right now."
Motley Fool

Why Allakos Stock Plummeted 87.5% in the Last Month of 2021

Disappointing trial data for Allakos' lirentelimab monoclonal antibody crushed the stock. Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock sank 87.5% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The clinical-stage biotech company's share price plummeted after the publication of disappointing trial data for its key treatment. Allakos published phase 3 Enigma 2...
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks consolidate after rising rates spark tech selloff

U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite posting a small loss after rising yields sparked a tech-led rout this week as investors dumped growth stocks. fell 53.11 points, or 0.2%, at 36,354. The S&P 500. SPX,. +0.09%. edged up 2.64 points, or 0.1%, to 4,703.22. The Nasdaq Composite.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

For such a large and well-established business, McDonald's has proven surprisingly nimble. AT&T is becoming a leaner and more focused business as the 5G-upgrade cycle cranks up. Realty Income is a top retail REIT that operates a bulging portfolio. There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks...
