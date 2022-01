Jimmy Butler was one of the most underrated name for years in the league since he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the 2011 draft of National Basketball Association as 30th pick overall. The 32 years old veteran forward Jimmy Butler has had a hell of a career where he was called out as locker room menace, criticized for rude behaviour and anger issues to winning the Most Improved Player award and carrying the Miami Heat to National Basketball Association’s 2020 Finals.

