ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield Make History in Steelers' Monday Night Win Over Browns

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield made history on Monday night.

The two quarterbacks threw for 308 yards on 84 passing attempts. Their 3.67 yards per attempt is the lowest combined rate in a game in NFL history according to Elias Sports.

That might not be surprising to those that watched the game. Roethlisberger completed 24-of-42 passes for 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Mayfield finished 16-of-38 for 185 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Steelers beat the Browns on Monday to keep their slim playoff chances alive. Cleveland has already been eliminated.

The Bengals locked up the AFC North with their win over the Chiefs. They travel to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 18.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
FanSided

3 Steelers who can’t be brought back for post-Ben Roethlisberger rebuild

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to prepare for life without Ben Roethlisberger after this season. Here are three individuals who should not return for 2022. If there was ever confirmation that Ben Roethlisberger’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers was nearing its end, take a look at their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. After the win, Roethlisberger emotionally took it all in and thanked the fans packed inside Heinz Field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Steelers#American Football#Elias Sports#16 Of 38#Chiefs
AthlonSports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction and Preview

The Ravens-Steelers rivalry has been one of the NFL's best despite only being 26 years old. And with a playoff spot on the line, Sunday's loser-goes-home matchup could be one for the ages. Both teams will need help in addition to a win to make the playoffs. The Steelers will...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names The “Likely” Outcome For Baker Mayfield

There’s been a lot of chatter about Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns over the past few weeks. All the rumors surrounding Mayfield escalated after Mary Kay Cabot reported there’s tension growing between the former No. 1 overall pick and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. According to Cabot, Mayfield has reportedly felt that Stefanski’s playcalling “didn’t always put him in position to succeed or play to his strengths.”
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Deshaun Watson

Disappointment and controversy make for lots of comments and conjecture, as the Cleveland Browns are learning. Especially when the quarterback is the subject of much of the debate. And so it is that the team finds themselves in the discussion of possible landing spots for Deshaun Watson. Just like they...
NFL
AllBengals

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Browns

CLEVELAND — The Bengals elevated eight players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Browns. Quarterback Jake Browning, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, kicker Elliott Fry, safety Trayvon Henderson, defensive end Noah Spence, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, wide receiver Trent Taylor and defensive tackle Renell Wren will all be active on Sunday.
NFL
iheart.com

2 More Steelers Starters Placed On COVID-19 List

Two more Pittsburgh Steelers players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green will both be inactive for the team's final regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 9), the team announced in a news release on its official website Thursday (January 6).
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
934
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy