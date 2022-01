One day after being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not participate in Thursday’s session. However, this is not necessarily a setback for the All-Pro, who is continuing to work his way back from a torn ACL suffered on New Year’s Eve of 2020. Head coach Matt LaFleur told the media before Thursday’s practice that the team had planned all week to give Bakhtiari a day off today before going again in practice on Friday. LaFleur noted that Bakhtiari had “great work” on Wednesday, a good sign for his availability in Friday’s session.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO