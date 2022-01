Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was one of the most visible Republican congressional leaders in the effort to overturn the 2020 election results exactly one year ago today. What a difference a year makes. Despite largely sticking to the right-wing line about election fraud and the challenging of the results being justified, Cruz is now coming under intense criticism from right-wing pundits—including Tucker Carlson—for remarks he made Wednesday referring to the Capitol riot as a “violent terrorist attack.”

