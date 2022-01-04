Timothy Lackman

Sara Louise Skroh age 43 passed away on December 27, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born in Leon, IA, on August 1, 1978 to Roger and Vanya (Carothers) Skroh. She graduated second in her class from Cainsville High School in 1996. She graduated from Missouri Western State College in 2001. While at Missouri Western, in the year 2000, she participated in an internship at NASA optimizing their websites for visually disabled people. Sara also earned two master’s degrees from Colorado Technical University in 2005 and 2006. In 2006 she went to Little Rock, Arkansas for an 11-month training program during which she became involved with First Assembly of God North Little Rock and upon completion of her training program she took a job at Northrup Grumman in Little Rock to be able to stay involved with her church.

