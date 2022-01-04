Timothy Lackman

Judith Ann Loewen, 68 of Winona, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home. Judy was born September 19, 1953, in Minneapolis to Robert and Agnes (Olson) Sherman. She was raised in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea High School. She worked her way through four years at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1976. Like her mother-in-law, she put her husband through his last year of college. Fred and Judy were married on a rainy day, significant because fifteen of Fred’s high school friends rode motorcycles through the rain for the celebration. Judy returned to school, obtaining her PhD in Infectious Disease. She worked professionally in hospitals in Winona, LaCrosse, and Rochester, and worked as the Program Director of Clinical Laboratory Science at Winona State University.
