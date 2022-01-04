ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Timothy Lackman

WMI Central
 3 days ago

Timothy Scott Lackman born 02/22/67 passed away 08/27/2021...

www.wmicentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
gilavalleycentral.net

Larry Mortensen

Larry Mortensen, of Safford, entered life eternal Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, at the Sandstone of Tucson Rehab Center. Larry was 81. Private Family Graveside Services for Larry were conducted Friday, December 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in the Virden Cemetery. Larry is survived by: his daughters, Larri Kaye, Karen...
SAFFORD, AZ
WSJM

Andrew Michael Kinchen

Andrew’s life began July 15, 1975, in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He grew up in Hartford where he graduated high school. He then went on to Lake Michigan College. Andrew liked to rebuild computers, listen to rock music, working in his yard and helping his neighbor. Andrew loved being a dad and wrestling with his boys.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Lake Charles American Press

Roxanne Lynn Duhon

Roxanne Lynn Duhon, 67, of Sulphur, La. passed away on Dec. 24, 2021. Roxanne was born on May 27, 1954, to Troupe and Georgie Hayes in Westlake, La. She enjoyed being around her family and her grandchildren. Roxanne graduated from Westlake High School. Those left to cherish her memory are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
whtc.com

Mary Lou Jarnagin

Mary Lou (Rakestraw) Jarnagin, age 84, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021, at her residence in Holland, Michigan surrounded by loved ones. Mary was a strong and fearless woman who fiercely loved her family, friends, and community. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity Reformed Church and gave tirelessly to her community. She was also a skilled and steadfast artist who openly shared her gift with many. May her life and generosity of spirit be an example to us all.
HOLLAND, MI
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Karen Jean Hildebrand

Karen Jean Hildebrand, 75, of Gillespie, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. She married David W. Hildebrand on June 6, 1965 in Gillespie. She was a homemaker. Karen was a member of the Eastern Star and Home Extension. She is survived...
bethanyclipper.com

Sara Louise Skroh

Sara Louise Skroh age 43 passed away on December 27, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born in Leon, IA, on August 1, 1978 to Roger and Vanya (Carothers) Skroh. She graduated second in her class from Cainsville High School in 1996. She graduated from Missouri Western State College in 2001. While at Missouri Western, in the year 2000, she participated in an internship at NASA optimizing their websites for visually disabled people. Sara also earned two master’s degrees from Colorado Technical University in 2005 and 2006. In 2006 she went to Little Rock, Arkansas for an 11-month training program during which she became involved with First Assembly of God North Little Rock and upon completion of her training program she took a job at Northrup Grumman in Little Rock to be able to stay involved with her church.
CAINSVILLE, MO
kciiradio.com

Shirley Walker

Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Walker of Riverside will be at 10a.m. Thursday, January 6th at the St. Mary’s Hall. Burial will be at the Riverside Public Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5th from 4-7p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall. Memorials may be directed to Washington County Hospice or the Riverside Elementary Playground Fund. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Riverside is caring for Shirley’s family and arrangements.
winonaradio.com

Judith Ann Loewen

Judith Ann Loewen, 68 of Winona, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home. Judy was born September 19, 1953, in Minneapolis to Robert and Agnes (Olson) Sherman. She was raised in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea High School. She worked her way through four years at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1976. Like her mother-in-law, she put her husband through his last year of college. Fred and Judy were married on a rainy day, significant because fifteen of Fred’s high school friends rode motorcycles through the rain for the celebration. Judy returned to school, obtaining her PhD in Infectious Disease. She worked professionally in hospitals in Winona, LaCrosse, and Rochester, and worked as the Program Director of Clinical Laboratory Science at Winona State University.
WINONA, MN
WSJM

Frank Leroy O’Brien

Frank Leroy O’Brien, 84, of Benton Harbor passed away at Spectrum Health Lakeland on January 1, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be announced later. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com. Frank was born in Chicago on April 17, 1937, the son of the late Frank and Mary...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
gilavalleycentral.net

Herschel Joseph Medlin

Herschel Joseph Medlin, a resident of Pima and a United States Marine Corps veteran, passed into eternal life, Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021, at the Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, with his beloved wife, Jessica, at his side. Herschel was 48. Herschel was a loyal and faithful protecter of the...
SAFFORD, AZ
WSJM

Dr. Jeffrey E. Richards

Dr. Jeffrey E. Richards of St. Joseph, passed away at 75 from COVID complications on Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born on May 17, 1946 to Donna (nee Finnegan) and Edward Joseph Richards in Plymouth, MI. He attended a one-room school in Canton township through the 8th grade, then moved to Ypsilanti and graduated from Roosevelt High School on the campus of Eastern Michigan University. He completed his undergraduate studies at Eastern, then obtained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Michigan State University, graduating in 1972. He began his professional career at the Zeeb Animal Hospital, moving to St. Joseph in 1973 to work at the Freier Animal Hospital. He started his solo practice, The St. Joseph Veterinary Hospital at 2600 Niles Ave. in 1977, moving to 435 Upton Drive 20 years ago and has practiced there until his illness.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy