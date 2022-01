The Boston Celtics had their usual healthy starting lineup for just the ninth time this season ready to go Wednesday night against a reeling Spurs squad. San Antonio was riding a four-game losing streak, including a blowout loss against a mediocre Raptors squad on Tuesday night in Toronto. Meanwhile, the Celtics had been resting comfortably at home for about a week, including two straight off days heading into matchup. The roster was healthy outside of Payton Pritchard and the stars were seemingly aligned for Boston to put together their first three-game winning streak since mid-November against a 14-22 Spurs squad that should have been running on fumes.

