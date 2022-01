Executive Order 8 Directed Department of VA to Transmit Records; Allows Courageous Vets to Seamlessly Prove Vaccination Status and Access Services that Require it. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus are now available to all military veterans who received their shots at a U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs hospital or health care facility in New York. The state Office of Information Technology Services, the Division of Veterans’ Services, the Department of Health, the Executive Chamber and representatives of the federal government worked together to ensure that now, nearly 117,000 currently eligible military veterans can retrieve their secure proof of vaccination from the State’s Excelsior Pass platform and fully participate in the State’s reopening.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO