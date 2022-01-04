ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STL Economic Development Partnership sues former CEO, CFO

Springfield Business Journal
 5 days ago

The St. Louis Economic Development Partnership filed suit against former CEO Sheila Sweeney and former Chief...

sbj.net

Des Moines Business Record

Quick named Altoona’s economic development director

Chad Quick has been named economic development director for the city of Altoona, the city announced. Quick, who had been the city’s planner for the past 20 years, will be responsible for leading strategies for economic and community development, civic marketing, infrastructure demographic research, and economic trends and analysis. “As our community continues to grow, so do the needs for in-house economic development,” City Administrator Jeff Mark said in a prepared statement. “This new position is built to focus on interacting with existing and potential businesses, investors, and landowners.” Quick will be paid $119,834 annually.
ALTOONA, IA
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Former Denton County leader to help McKinney Economic Development Co. recruit businesses

The McKinney Economic Development Corp. has hired a new executive to help attract new businesses to the city. Michael Talley will begin his role as senior vice president on Jan. 10, a news release from the MEDC stated. Talley served as the director of economic development for Denton County over the past three years, according to the release.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
kanw.com

Former New Mexico spaceport CFO alleges fraud, retaliation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The former chief financial officer for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority has filed a whistleblower lawsuit. Zach DeGregorio alleges he was forced to resign after raising concerns about financial malfeasance. DeGregorio also claims top officials committed securities fraud by refinancing spaceport gross receipts tax bonds under false pretenses. He also says in the lawsuit last week that secret meetings were held between state officials and Spaceport America's most notable tenant, Virgin Galactic. The lawsuits lists officials including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes and members of the spaceport authority board. A spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham says her office will not comment on pending litigation.
ECONOMY
Person
Nicole Galloway
ksfr.org

Former CFO of Spaceport America files whistleblower lawsuit

Zach DeGregorio, the former chief financial officer for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority has filed a whistleblower lawsuit and alleges that he was forced to resign from his position after he raised concerns about financial malfeasance. DeGregorio also said top officials committed securities fraud by refinancing the spaceport gross receipts...
ECONOMY
kchi.com

Brookfield Economic Development

The City of Brookfield announced recent economic development news that is important to the region. City Manager Dana Tarpening says they recently had a groundbreaking for a new facility being constructed south of US 36 on Highway 11. Tarpening says the company has not announced any employment projections, but they...
BROOKFIELD, MO
businessobserverfl.com

Pinellas County Economic Development

Cynthia Johnson has been helping small businesses and entrepreneurs in Pinellas County for two decades. Johnson was named director of Pinellas County Economic Development in September. Prior to that appointment, she was the division director of business assistance at the PCED from 2001 to 2021. Her job included managing the department’s entrepreneurial and small business assistance and development initiatives.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
roselawgroupreporter.com

Lara selected for Somerton economic development post

(Somerton Economic Development Director Marlene Lara, Photo via LinkedIn) Somerton recently began the transition in economic development leadership, with the hiring of Marlene Lara to the post. The City Council selected Lara from among several candidates who applied for the position of economic development director that Héctor Tapia will leave...
SOMERTON, AZ
kitco.com

Pure Gold appoints new CEO and CFO as it transitions to 'a culture of operational excellence'

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation reviews 2021 achievements

2021 proved to be another successful year for the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation. For those unfamiliar - JEDCO exists to serve the needs of existing businesses and to attract new investment to the city of Jacksonville. To that end, JEDCO spent 2021 focusing on the following six goals:. 1. Nurture...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
highdesertdaily.com

Workforce Development Board Shares Economic Outlook for 2022

(Victor Valley)– The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board has released its Economic Outlook for 2022. As expected, the logistics sector is booming, and added 21,100 jobs in the Inland Empire during 2020. The industry is on track to add an additional 26,800 jobs in 2021. Employers in San...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
westbendnews.net

FirstEnergy Invests in Economic Development; Continuing upgrades

This is an exciting time for economic development in the greater Toledo area because more and more large companies are realizing what a great place northwest Ohio is to start or expand their business. We have witnessed this growth in Defiance and other areas around the state. Partners like FirstEnergy Corp. make economic development possible.
DEFIANCE, OH
cnyhomepage.com

CNY businesses awarded ‘Economic Development’ funding

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has announced today that almost $750,000 from the state’s 14th round of Regional Economic Development Council Initiative (REDC) spending has been awarded to two projects located in CNY and the Mohawk Valley. These funds, as well as additional benefits, like the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits, are awarded for the development of eligible “shovel ready” projects throughout the state.
INCOME TAX
brproud.com

BRAC reflects on 2021 economic development

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) reflects on 2021 accomplishments for economic development while looking ahead to plans in 2022. “It’s been a remarkably positive year for the Baton Rouge Area economy. Our BRAC team and regional private and public allies have been intently focused on supporting a full economic recovery as soon as possible,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “Our team had a dual agenda this year, on one hand to meet the moment for economic recovery, while on the other pursuing key projects that are laying a foundation for the future. We saw great progress including a diverse set of business development projects, record capital investment, and successes on vital strategic initiatives.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizmagsb.com

Edwards touts 34 economic development projects in 2021

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday the Louisiana Economic Development (LED) agency landed 34 projects in 2021, totaling a purported $20 billion in future capital investments. Edwards said on social media the projects include multiple “clean energy” deals and the year-long accomplishment was especially notable given the COVID-19 pandemic and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizjournals

Columbus Regional Airport Authority taps former Battelle executive as new CFO

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority once again has a new chief financial officer, after its last CFO moved on to a new job just seven months after being hired. This time, the airport authority’s new CFO comes from Columbus: Mario Wong Jr., a U.S. Army veteran, who previously served as vice president, corporate controller and treasurer at Battelle, will now oversee the finances at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Rickenbacker International Airport and Bolton Field.
LIFESTYLE
milehighcre.com

Downtown Denver Partnership Announces New CEO

The Downtown Denver Partnership recently announced that Kourtny Garrett will lead the organization as CEO beginning in January 2022. Garrett will join the Partnership from Downtown Dallas, Inc. (DDI), where she has served as president and CEO for nearly six years. In August, the Partnership’s current President and CEO Tami...
DENVER, CO
businesswest.com

BusinessTalk with Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
ECONOMY

