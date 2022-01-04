STL Economic Development Partnership sues former CEO, CFO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) reflects on 2021 accomplishments for economic development while looking ahead to plans in 2022. “It’s been a remarkably positive year for the Baton Rouge Area economy. Our BRAC team and regional private and public allies have been intently focused on supporting a full economic recovery as soon as possible,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “Our team had a dual agenda this year, on one hand to meet the moment for economic recovery, while on the other pursuing key projects that are laying a foundation for the future. We saw great progress including a diverse set of business development projects, record capital investment, and successes on vital strategic initiatives.”

