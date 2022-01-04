STL Economic Development Partnership sues former CEO, CFO

Chad Quick has been named economic development director for the city of Altoona, the city announced. Quick, who had been the city’s planner for the past 20 years, will be responsible for leading strategies for economic and community development, civic marketing, infrastructure demographic research, and economic trends and analysis. “As our community continues to grow, so do the needs for in-house economic development,” City Administrator Jeff Mark said in a prepared statement. “This new position is built to focus on interacting with existing and potential businesses, investors, and landowners.” Quick will be paid $119,834 annually.
Comments / 0