NBA

Milwaukee vs. Detroit: Running on Empty

By Adam Paris
Brew Hoop
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can finally cross “Ugly Central Division loss with Giannis” off your dusty bingo cards folks, for the Milwaukee Bucks fell prey to a hungry Detroit Pistons team, 115-106 at Fiserv Monday evening. Detroit hung tough for the first, with the Bucks only snagging a 30-28 lead behind a buzzer-beating jumper...

www.brewhoop.com

Brew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn: Champs Stay The Champs

The Milwaukee Bucks (or what’s left of them) played a basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets last night, which resulted in a thorough trouncing in New York, 121-109. Milwaukee kicked things off with some excellent defensive activity with consistent and on-time rotations, and coverage that forced the ball out of James Harden’s hands during Brooklyn’s possessions. Bobby Portis was particularly effective, amassing 10 points in the period and the Bucks carried a 29-21 lead at the end of one. The Nets started to slowly bridge the gap at the beginning of the second quarter, partially due to Giannis Antetokounmpo drawing his third personal foul before the 9 minute mark. However, Brooklyn’s cold snap wouldn’t allow them to build enough momentum, and the Bucks built an 11-point advantage by halftime, leading 60-49. The two teams traded blows in the second half, but Giannis and Khris Middleton pulled off a 10-0 run in the third quarter to balloon the Bucks lead even further, all the way to 98-80 by the start of the fourth. The Nets found some life early on in the final period, but this dime from Giannis to Portis nearly snuffed it out.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Charlotte: Bucks Stung by Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks came into this game facing long odds to win with a shorter roster and tired legs, and ultimately those factors won out as the Charlotte Hornets pulled out a 114-106 victory behind 28 points from Terry Rozier. Milwaukee came out sharp in the first period, but Charlotte...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Bucks Weekly Report Card: January 7

Welcome to 2022, everyone. While it’s started off well for me personally and I hope for all of you as well, things went a bit sour in Milwaukee after a very fun New Year’s Day victory. With basically the entire league in the same boat, it’s hard to point to key players being in health and safety protocols as an excuse for poor showings anymore. Even in Giannis’ absence on Wednesday night with a non-COVID illness, the Toronto game was clearly winnable, as evidenced by their 77-point first half. Monday’s effort against Detroit was frankly inexcusable, though. There is no reason why a Bucks team featuring each of their three All-Star caliber players should lose to a Pistons team lacking its leading scorer and trotted out just 5 legitimate NBA players (and that might be generous). After a few weeks of high marks, I’m afraid I need to get out the red pen for this week’s report card.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Kyrie Irving's Return: "I Don't Think It's Fair To The Game. I Don't Think It's Fair To The Team."

After missing months of the 2021-22 season, Kyrie Irving finally made his season debut on Wednesday, putting on an impressive performance after months of inactivity. You see, Irving was only missing time due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite being perfectly healthy and capable, Kyrie was disqualified to play per Brooklyn's health and safety protocols.
NBA
Indy100

LeBron James wants NBA commentator fired for saying player ‘pulled trigger’ like killer dad

LeBron James is calling for an NBA commenter to be fired over remarks made about Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr pulling “that trigger” - because Porter’s father was jailed for shooting someone, and later killed by a gun.On Wednesday night, Porter Jr led the Rockets to victory, but as this was happening, Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor made the comment that he later insisted was an error.“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said on the NBC Sports Washington game broadcast, over footage of a...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
NBA

