Milwaukee vs. Detroit: Running on Empty

The Milwaukee Bucks (or what’s left of them) played a basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets last night, which resulted in a thorough trouncing in New York, 121-109. Milwaukee kicked things off with some excellent defensive activity with consistent and on-time rotations, and coverage that forced the ball out of James Harden’s hands during Brooklyn’s possessions. Bobby Portis was particularly effective, amassing 10 points in the period and the Bucks carried a 29-21 lead at the end of one. The Nets started to slowly bridge the gap at the beginning of the second quarter, partially due to Giannis Antetokounmpo drawing his third personal foul before the 9 minute mark. However, Brooklyn’s cold snap wouldn’t allow them to build enough momentum, and the Bucks built an 11-point advantage by halftime, leading 60-49. The two teams traded blows in the second half, but Giannis and Khris Middleton pulled off a 10-0 run in the third quarter to balloon the Bucks lead even further, all the way to 98-80 by the start of the fourth. The Nets found some life early on in the final period, but this dime from Giannis to Portis nearly snuffed it out.

