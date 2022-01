On December 7th, it was reported that the mirror residing in the men's downstairs bathroom at Townsquare Media in Poughkeepsie had disappeared, and was replaced with a picture of Henry Winkler's Arthur Herbert "The Fonz/Fonzie" Fonzarelli. The investigation has been delayed as Covid cases increase, along with issues regarding the holiday season. Officials have not released any information on their investigation at this time. Henry Winkler was reached out in regards to the incident, but no response has been given by him or his agents on the matter.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO