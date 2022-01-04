ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team to unveil new name, logo on Feb. 2

The franchise was known as the Washington Redskins from 1937-2019 and has been the Washington Football Team since 2020.

Team president Jason Wright discussed the upcoming announcement in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

"We can finally say that we are in the homestretch of our rebrand journey. We know this has been a long process -- one with a lot of pieces and details -- and we appreciate you sticking with us. It's been a while since we've filled you in, and now that we're in the final phases of this massive undertaking, we want to share two final updates," Wright said. "First, and I'll cut to the chase here, we can confirm that, after careful consideration, our team name will not be Wolves or RedWolves. One of the most awesome and powerful aspects of this process has been getting to hear and understand your preferences directly, and we know that many of you loved one or both of these names. And because of that, we want to share some context behind our decision not to move forward with these names. You all deserve nothing less."

Wright went on to explain that while Wolves, or "some variation of it" was one of the popular picks from fans, the organization "became aware" of a "notable challenge" -- "trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own," he said. Wright continued, noting that the group feels good about the selection that they've made.

"We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter," Wright said.

