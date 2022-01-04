ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Federal Courts Suspend Jury Trials Due to COVID-19 Surge

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwCfk_0dcNUaFn00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California has suspended jury trials for at least three weeks due to a surge of COVID-19 cases within the region's federal courthouses, according to a court memo obtained today.

The suspension of civil and criminal jury trials will remain in effect through at least Jan. 24, and other significant hearings are expected to take place via video conferencing. A motion hearing scheduled Friday in the public corruption case of ex-Los Angeles city councilman Jose Huizar, for example, has been moved to Zoom.

Central District courthouses are located in Los Angeles, Riverside, Pasadena and Santa Ana.

According to the memo from Clerk of Court Kiry K. Gray, the surge in cases of Omicron, the new virus variant that causes COVID-19, has been felt within the region's federal courts.

``Given the increased rate of transmission of COVID-19 in the Central District of California due to the Omicron variant, conducting jury trials would place court personnel, attorneys, parties, and prospective jurors at undue risk,'' Gray wrote. ``Accordingly, a temporary suspension of jury trials is necessary to protect public health and safety, as well as ensure the continuous performance of essential functions and operations of the Court.''

Gray wrote that the temporary suspension of jury trials may be extended as necessary.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Covid#Health And Safety#The Surge#The U S District Court#Clerk Of Court#Omicron
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy