Explainer-How Tesla Weathered Global Supply Chain Issues That Knocked Rivals

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco (Reuters) -Tesla Inc's ability to design components in-house gave the automaker agility in making tweaks to parts and coping with supply chain issues that hit other automakers much harder, sources and experts said. Tesla boosted its deliveries by 87% to a record high in 2021, pushing its...

www.usnews.com

Reuters

U.S. hybrid electric car sales hit record highs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pure electric cars are making all the headlines, but their gasoline-electric hybrid rivals quietly achieved record sales in the United States last year, industry data showed. While the likes of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) pushed for electric vehicle sales, Asian...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Rivian stock skids as legacy automakers rev up EV targets

(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc's stock briefly tumbled below its IPO price on Thursday in a selloff along with other electric vehicle makers as the race for market share intensifies and legacy companies ramp up their own production. Rivian fell as low as $75.13, below its November initial public offering price...
ECONOMY
Elon Musk
Henry Ford
AFP

Tesla's cameras-only autonomous system stirs controversy

As it pursues the goal of fully autonomous driving, Tesla has bet entirely on cameras and artificial intelligence, shunning other commonly used tools such as laser detection. Musk's method is to take real-time readings from a camera that is fed into an artificial intelligence system built around data collected over the years by Tesla sensors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
insideevs.com

How Did Tesla Overcome 'Chip Shortage' While Rivals Struggled

The automotive industry, among most global industries these days, has been up against supply shortages that have made it next to impossible to meet production and delivery goals. Meanwhile, Tesla has been breaking records every quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Tesla produced nearly 306,000 electric cars and delivered...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
ECONOMY
stockmarket.com

3 Top EV Stocks To Watch In January 2022

Are These The Best EV Stocks To Invest In Right Now?. As investors lookout for the most active stocks today, electric vehicle (EV) stocks continue to hold the spotlight. By and large, this booming section of the stock market remains a highly intense one. After all, like it or not, EVs are likely the future of the automotive industry as a whole. Due to rising emissions and the growing threat of global warming, the shift to electric battery-based vehicles makes sense. As such, it would not surprise me to see investors eyeing the top EV stocks in the stock market today.
ECONOMY
Newswise

Expert on Supply Chain Issues

Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Oregon. Keaton Miller is an economist who specializes in industrial organization. His research interests include understanding the way market competition, consumer preferences, and government policies combine to determine the prices and supplies of goods and services around the country. Keaton Miller on...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Factbox-U.S. automakers line up EV models to take on Tesla

(Reuters) – The demand for electric vehicles pushed U.S. automakers last year to unveil plans to spend billions of dollars to electrify gasoline models or introduce electric cars and trucks in a bid to catch up with market leader Tesla Inc. General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
The Independent

Sony announces it is making an electric smart car - beating Apple to it

Sony has announced that it is starting an electric car company called Sony Mobility this spring.Sony president, Kenichiro Yoshida, presented a prototype sport utility vehicle called the Sision-2 02 at the Consumer Electronics Show yesterday. This is the second version of the VIsion S 01, which was tested on public roads in Europe from December 2020.The car has seven seats and is just under five metres long, and although there is no information about its acceleration Sony has said that the original Vision S can reach over 60 miles per hour in under five seconds. It is estimated the new...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Carmakers report booming UK sales of electric vehicles

Booming electric car sales were a bright spot in a tough car market last year amid disruption to global supply chains hitting manufacturers, according to fresh data. In its annual sales snapshot for 2021, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said carmakers sold 190,000 battery electric cars across the country last year, accounting for about 11.6% of total sales.
WORLD
Benzinga

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Q4 EV Delivery Numbers Of GM

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday quipped on legacy automaker General Motor Co’s (NYSE: GM) ability to sell more electric vehicles. What Happened: The world’s richest person was replying to a post on Twitter that noted the legacy automaker sold just 26 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter.
BUSINESS

