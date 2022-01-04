New Year’s Eve Shooting In Essex Remains Under Investigation

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police continue to investigate a shooting that unfolded at an Essex home on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to a shooting at the home on Jillway Court about 10:20 p.m. Dec. 31, Baltimore County Police said.

Once they arrived, officers determined a man had been shot at the residence after getting home, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Besides saying an armed man was involved, police have not released any details on the suspect’s identity.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 10-307-2020.