ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

New Year’s Eve Shooting In Essex Remains Under Investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBKd7_0dcNTq5y00

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police continue to investigate a shooting that unfolded at an Essex home on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to a shooting at the home on Jillway Court about 10:20 p.m. Dec. 31, Baltimore County Police said.

Once they arrived, officers determined a man had been shot at the residence after getting home, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Besides saying an armed man was involved, police have not released any details on the suspect’s identity.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 10-307-2020.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Gas Station’s ATM Stolen Early Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The string of ATM thefts in the region continues, as Baltimore Police responded to a gas station early Saturday morning. The clerk at the Exxon gas station in the 2500 block of North Howard Street told police at about 4:30 a.m. that a van smashed through the front door. A man got out, put the ATM in the back of the van and drove off. The station was open at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

29-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in West Baltimore. The man was fatally injured in the 1900 block of W. Lanvale Street about 1:15 p.m. Friday. Officers on patrol in the area heard gunfire and began searching the area for gunshot victims, Baltimore police said. Soon after, they received a notification from the department’s ShotSpotter gun detection system directing them to the site of the shooting. They found a man who had been shot several times at that location. An ambulance took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died, according to police. The fatal shooting occurred a block away from the only gas station in Sandtown-Winchester. That gas station was at the center of a crime scene on Thursday after someone drove a van into it in an effort to steal its ATM. Not long after the shooting, police returned to the same area to assist firefighters with a deadly house fire.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Trooper Injured After Being Struck In Charles County

WALDORF, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say a trooper was injured Friday night after being struck while leaving the scene of a traffic stop in Charles County. A preliminary investigation reveals around 10p.m. Friday night a trooper from the La Plata Barrack was conducting a traffic stop with his emergency lights activated on southbound Crain Highway at Holly Lane in Waldorf. While the trooper was attempting to leave the scene in his marked patrol vehicle he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee driven by 29-year-old Demetrius Jequayle Bradford of Capital Heights, Maryland. Bradford and the Trooper were both transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment. The trooper was treated for his injuries and later released. The investigation remains ongoing but Maryland State Police says charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep pending the outcome of the investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook      
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two People Die After Crashing Vehicle Into Bus In Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people died Thursday night after colliding with an MTA bus that was stopped in the road. The bus was stopped on Old Court Road near Woodling Way when Komonti Wilmer, 51, drove into it around 11:45 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said. His passenger, Mendy Wimbrey, 48, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Wilmer was traveling eastbound in a 2017 Nissan Maxima when he struck the bus, per the statement. It was not immediately clear if the snowstorm that moved into the area Thursday night played a role in the collision. The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital with “minor injuries,” police said. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
PIKESVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essex, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Essex, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Laurel Man Charged In Commercial Armed Robberies in Howard County

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A Laurel man was arrested and charged in four commercial armed robberies in Laurel and Savage since December, and a second man was charged as an accomplice in one of the cases, according to the Howard County Police Department. Demetrice Whitted, 19, has been charged with several counts of armed robbery, theft and weapons violations in the four incidents, police said. Malik White, 22, who lives at the same home as White, was charged with armed robbery and theft in one of the cases, police said. According to police, the robberies took place: At just before 4 a.m. Dec. 2...
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dozens Rescued, About 50 Displaced After Two-Alarm Fire In Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A fire left 50 people without a home in Silver Spring Saturday. Firefighters were met with heavy flames at the Flower Branch apartment complex around 4 a.m. The fire burned three garden-style apartments. Dozens had to be rescued, and some people jumped from the second floor. Neighbors say it was a huge fire; at one point, there were 85 firefighters on scene. “Someone was yelling, ‘Fire, fire!’ and I looked out my window. Excuse me if I’m getting emotional, but thank God nobody got killed,” one man said. The cause of that fire has been ruled an accident. Investigators say it likely started from a candle left burning on a plastic storage bin in a second-floor apartment’s living room.  
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Kamaire Randall, a missing 12-year-old boy from Reisterstown. Randall was last seen Friday leaving the 12000 block of Tarragon Road wearing a gray zip-up hooded jacket and blue jeans. Anyone who sees Randall or knows where he is is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. #CriticalMissing: 12-year-old Kamaire Randall (5’05, 140lbs) left the 12000 block of Tarragon Rd. in Reisterstown, MD to an unknown destination. He was last seen on 1/7/2022 wearing a gray zip up hooded jacket, blue jeans. If located, call police at 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/yjKlSM8Itf — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 8, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Jillway Court
CBS Baltimore

Police Looking For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From Dundalk, Last Seen Christmas Eve

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Juliciah Matherly, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Christmas eve. Matherly is five foot six inches, and 150 pounds, police said. She was reportedly last contacted by phone on Dec. 27, but last seen on Dec. 24. She was last seen on the first block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk. #Missing: 15-year-old Juliciah Matherly (5’06, 150 lbs) is missing from the unit block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk, MD. Matherly was seen on 12/24/2021 with last phone contact on 12/27/2021. If located, call police at 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/3cENF9Gxe2 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 6, 2022 Anyone who sees Matherly or knows her whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s ATM Theft Trend Continues In 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police spent Thursday morning trying to ascertain who drove two different vans into a gas station and a discount store in a failed attempt to steal their ATMs. Someone—possibly two different people or two different groups of people—used the two vans as battering rams. The first van attack occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the Family Dollar store in the 3400 block of Frederick Avenue, according to a Baltimore Police Department press statement. But police didn’t learn about the crash-and-dash crime until around 7:50 a.m. The second brazen attack occurred at a Carroll gas station in the 1900 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detectives Investigate Shooting Death Of Man In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death early Wednesday of a man in Northwest Baltimore. Officers called to a shooting near Reisterstown Road and Grantley Avenue about 1 a.m. found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to police. Additional details weren’t immediately clear Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Sentenced For Murder-For-Hire Plot & Extortion

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a plot to kill a restaurant owner and his partner over an unpaid debt, a federal prosecutor said. According to his plea agreement and other court documents, Stepfen Gerard Gaither, 30, of Randallstown was hired by co-defendant Clement Robert Mercaldo, Jr. to send messages threatening victims and their families to extort money, said U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron. Between 2008 and 2017, Mercaldo, a former restaurant owner, loaned over $1 million to the victim, who made payments until 2019, when he was...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Firefighters Knock Down 4-Alarm Fire In Charles North

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters had their hands full early Wednesday after a four-alarm fire erupted at a building in the Charles North neighborhood. About 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the building near the corner of West 22nd Street and Maryland Avenue, where they found flames shooting from the roof. While the building was mostly vacant, authorities told WJZ there were a couple people inside who managed to escape without injury. It took over 100 firefighters and roughly 30 trucks to get the flames under control, though the fire did spread to neighboring buildings. Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said the elements outside did...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy