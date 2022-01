Making monthly contributions of £1,000 over 30 years, which is forecast to add up to £360,000, 27-year-old Tom Sainsbury has some big decisions to make about his portfolio. The engineer, from Plymouth, has moved from a workplace pension into a self-invested personal pension and has selected seven funds to invest regularly in. These include the £29bn Fundsmith Equity fund, which owns technology and consumer goods giants, as well as the £7.3bn Baillie Gifford American, which buys fast-growing US-listed shares, such as Tesla.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO