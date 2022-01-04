No One Hurt After Bel Air Mobile Home Goes Up In Flames

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Bel Air.

About 7 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire at the home in the 800 block of Cedar Lane, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said. It took about 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

The agency said the residents noticed the fire after it started on their front porch and escaped before it spread to the rest of the home.

The residents had minor burns but were not taken to the hospital, authorities said.

It appears one of the family’s cats died in the fire but two others survived.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire has been ruled accidental.

Authorities believe it was started when combustibles inside a cat carrier caught fire.