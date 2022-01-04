From the archive

Effective January 1, Plateau Natural Gas Company will officially change its name to Peoples Natural Gas. Major credit for the bill just signed by President Nixon assuring teachers of retroactive pay for the "freeze" period must go to the nation's teachers and their professional education associations,. An oil-gas test being...
The authors of primary research papers accepted by our journal have the opportunity to make their work freely available to all upon publication. Until last year, Nature Neuroscience operated solely under a traditional subscription model, wherein the cost of publication was covered by charging for access to our content. Beginning in January 2021, we and our sister journals, including Nature, became 'transformative' journals. This means that authors of accepted primary research articles can now choose to have their papers published under a 'gold' open access model, in which the final version of a paper is made freely available (under a CC BY license) immediately upon publication. In this scenario, the cost of publication is covered by an Article Processing Charge (APC) paid at the time of publication. The APC for Nature Neuroscience in 2022 is â‚¬9,500/US $11,390/Â£8,290, and more information can be found here.
The skeletons of two women who lived some 3,000 years ago in what is now Armenia suggest that they were involved in military battles — probably as horse-riding, arrow-shooting warriors1. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only $3.90 per issue. All prices...
A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
Mount St. Helens eruptionPicture by Donald A. Swanson; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain image. A supervolcano is defined by its Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI) which is measured from a magnitude of 0 to 8. The magnitude of 8 represents the largest eruptions in history and supervolcanoes tend to erupt at this magnitude.
The cover shows the structure of the interstellar magnetic field overlaid on the Taurus molecular cloud. During star formation, the interstellar magnetic field dissipates and molecular clouds collapse under their own gravity, eventually forming stars. But measuring the strength of the interstellar magnetic field is very difficult. In this week's issue, Tao-Chung Ching and his colleagues present observations of the magnetic field of the Taurus molecular cloud. The researchers were able to determine that the magnetic field has an ordered structure throughout a region called the cold neutral medium, as well as the molecular envelope and dense core, suggesting that molecular clouds are primed for collapse earlier than was typically assumed.
During conversation, people take turns speaking by rapidly responding to their partners while simultaneously avoiding interruption1,2. Such interactions display a remarkable degree of coordination, as gaps between turns are typically about 200"‰milliseconds3-approximately the duration of an eyeblink4. These latencies are considerably shorter than those observed in simple word-production tasks, which indicates that speakers often plan their responses while listening to their partners2. Although a distributed network of brain regions has been implicated in speech planning5,6,7,8,9, the neural dynamics underlying the specific preparatory processes that enable rapid turn-taking are poorly understood. Here we use intracranial electrocorticography to precisely measure neural activity as participants perform interactive tasks, and we observe a functionally and anatomically distinct class of planning-related cortical dynamics. We localize these responses to a frontotemporal circuit centred on the language-critical caudal inferior frontal cortex10 (Broca's region) and the caudal middle frontal gyrus-a region not normally implicated in speech planning11,12,13. Using a series of motor tasks, we then show that this planning network is more active when preparing speech as opposed to non-linguistic actions. Finally, we delineate planning-related circuitry during natural conversation that is nearly identical to the network mapped with our interactive tasks, and we find this circuit to be most active before participant speech during unconstrained turn-taking. Therefore, we have identified a speech planning network that is central to natural language generation during social interaction.
The observatory has flawlessly unfurled its mirrors and sunshield — although more steps are needed before the science can begin. You have full access to this article via your institution. After several tense days of unfurling and clicking its various parts into place, the biggest and most sophisticated space...
To date, values are not widely acknowledged or discussed within physical climate science. Yet, effective management of values in physical climate science is required for the benefit of both science and society. The recently published Working Group I contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) of the IPCC acknowledges that...
Drosophila's circadian clock can be perturbed by magnetic fields, as well as by lithium administration. Cryptochromes are critical for the circadian clock. Further, the radical pairs in cryptochrome also can explain magnetoreception in animals. Based on a simple radical pair mechanism model of the animal magnetic compass, we show that both magnetic fields and lithium can influence the spin dynamics of the naturally occurring radical pairs and hence modulate the circadian clock's rhythms. Using a simple chemical oscillator model for the circadian clock, we show that the spin dynamics influence a rate in the chemical oscillator model, which translates into a change in the circadian period. Our model can reproduce the results of two independent experiments, magnetic field and lithium effects on the circadian clock. Our model predicts that stronger magnetic fields would shorten the clock's period. We also predict that lithium influences the clock in an isotope-dependent manner. Furthermore, our model also predicts that magnetic fields and hyperfine interactions modulate oxidative stress. The findings of this work suggest that the quantum nature of radical pairs might play roles in the brain, as another piece of evidence in addition to recent results on xenon anesthesia and lithium effects on hyperactivity.
The concept of a comprehensive and person-centred approach in healthcare is not new and it is the basic principle that is embedded in the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF) framework. However, the implementation of a comprehensive and person-centred approach has not been fully translated into research development in people living with spinal cord injuries (SCI). This approach in research is important as the perspectives of persons living with SCI should be equally valued drivers in any research intended to provide a direct or indirect outcome to people living with a SCI. This perspective paper will discuss some of the limiting factors and provide some examples of previous and current successful steps being taken towards the worldwide implementation of this approach. Finally, this paper will suggest some of the steps needed to implement this person-centred model in research in people with SCI.
