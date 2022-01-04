ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA Rep Discusses Items Confiscated At Detroit Airport

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the busiest time of year for airports and that’s certainly been true at Michigan airports. People are coming and going for all kinds of reasons, not just for the...

InsideHook

How to Buy the Thousands of Items Surrendered to the TSA Every Day

In 2018, following a weeklong road trip from New York to Arizona, a friend and I were set to fly home out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International. What seemed a routine stroll through security became moderately less so when my friend was found in possession of a pocket knife in her carry-on. It was an accident, of course — we’d been camping days prior — but we were nonetheless profusely apologetic for having attempted to sneak a weapon through security. The TSA officer, by contrast, was totally unfazed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

How can passengers travel on an airplane with a gun? TSA provides details after record-breaking year for guns found at security checkpoints

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has found a record-breaking number of guns at security checkpoints across the U.S. this year. Although guns can’t be carried on, they can be in checked baggage, TSA reminded passengers. “Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow...
TRAVEL
fox35orlando.com

TSA agent saves choking baby at Newark-Liberty Airport

NEW JERSEY - A Transportation Security Administration agent at Newark-Liberty International Airport is being hailed a hero after saving a baby who was choking. On Dec. 9, a young mother was carrying her two-month-old son in a car seat through a security checkpoint when she lifted him out and noticed he wasn't breathing, said TSA officials. When she didn't get a response, the mother began to yell for help.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Michigan State
10NEWS

TSA welcomes digital licenses as valid form of ID

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you're a frequent flyer, there could be some new changes to your security screening process in 2022. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) hopes to start accepting digital driver's licenses as a valid form of ID when travelers pass through security checkpoints. The agency says...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Voice

Woman Totes Handgun In Coat Pocket At Philadelphia Airport: TSA

A North Carolina woman was arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a handgun inside her coat pocket at a Philadelphia International Airport security checkpoint, officials said. TSA officer spotted the gun in the security checkpoint X-ray machine and alerted police on Dec. 21, spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said. Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crossroadstoday.com

TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A security officer leapt over conveyor belt rollers and saved a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, newly released video shows. The footage, released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, shows TSA officer...
NEWARK, NJ
FireEngineering.com

Choking Infant Saved by Rookie TSA Agent at NJ Airport

A choking 2-month-old was saved by a rookie Transportation Security Administration officer at a New Jersey airport, video shows. When Cecilia Morales heard screaming pleas for help, her fast reaction prevented what could have been a grim outcome at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to the TSA. Two months after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wirx.com

TSA Offers Tips For Flying This Weekend

This weekend will be another busy one at airports as people flew to and from holiday gatherings and bowl games. Detroit TSA Federal Security Director Steve Lorincz told Michigan News Network the TSA made some changes due to COVID and you just had to have your drivers license or passport ready.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

TSA Officers Detect 2 Knives In Stuffed Animal At Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Transportation Security Administration officers detected two knives that were sewn into the middle of a child’s stuffed animal on Monday at Philadelphia International Airport. The stuffed animal, which was a black bear dressed up as Darth Vader from Star Wars, triggered an alarm as it entered the checkpoint x-ray machine. According to a release, the x-ray image indicated something concealed inside the bear, which warranted further inspection. TSA officials then removed the stitches from the rear of the bear and pulled out two knives that had been concealed inside the middle of the bear’s stuffing. “This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a release. “Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.” The stuffed animal belonged to a young boy who was traveling with his mother. She’s a resident of Cortland, New York, and is likely to face a federal civil penalty for the security violation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ftnnews.com

Name of Las Vegas' Airport Changed

From 1968 to December 14, 2021, Las Vegas's Airport was called McCarran International Airport. And prior to 1968, it was named McCarran Field, named after former Senator Pat McCarran. And from today the airport is officially renamed as Harry Reid International Airport. From as early as 2012 there have been...
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

VIDEO: Police Officer Pulls Gun on Outraged Passengers at MIA Airport

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Last night there was a disturbing scene at the H Gates of Miami International Airport (MIA). MIA has been the epicenter of unruly passengers since the beginning of the pandemic and I’ve even witnessed some of it myself. I’m not sure why but it’s upsetting … and there’s more to the story than just the main video making its rounds on Twitter.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

