Cancer

Determining the Molecular Profile of BTK Inhibitor Responsive DLBCL Tumors

By Nichole Tucker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Targeted Oncology, Mark Roschewski, MD, discussed precision medicine in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and using acalabrutinib in a pre-chemotherapy window to better understand its potential benefit. Responses among those treated with Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors differ across subtypes of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL),...

Sequencing Treatments for NTRK-Positive Thyroid Cancer

Krzysztof J. Misiukiewicz, MD, discusses sequencing of treatments in patients with NTRK-positive thyroid cancer. Krzysztof J. Misiukiewicz, MD, associate professor of hematology and medical oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and clinical director of the Center for Personalized Cancer Therapeutics at the Tisch Cancer Institute, discusses sequencing of treatments in patients with NTRK-positive thyroid cancer.
Benefit of Lurbinectedin to be Confirmed in Randomized, Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Lurbinectedin is being evaluated as treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer in a phase 3 trial. Lurbinectedin (Zepzelca) is under active investigation in a newly launched phase 3 clinical trial, in which the agent will be administered to patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC) either alone or in combination with irinotecan and compared with the physician’s choice of chemotherapy, according to a press release by PharmaMar.1.
FDA Grants BTD to Novel EGFR Inhibitor for Locally Advanced or Metastatic EGFR Exon 20+ NSCLC

The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to CLN-081 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring epidermal growth factor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations who have previously received platinum-based systemic chemotherapy, announced Cullinan Oncology, Inc, in a press release. “We are...
Annamycin for STS Lung Metastases Shows Clinical Activity

Fifty percent of patients in the first 2 cohorts of an early-phase study experienced stable disease on annamycin, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed. Annamycin for soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases showed clinical activity and a tolerable safety profile, according to interim results of a phase 1b/2 clinical trial of the agent reported in a press release by Moleculin Biotech, Inc.
Part 2: Tolerability of Immunotherapy plus TKI Inhibitors in RCC

During a live virtual event, Sandy Srinivas, MD, discussed the tolerability of the tyrosine kinase inhibitor/immunotherapy combinations cabozantinib plus nivolumab and lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab, compared with the dual immunotherapy ipilimumab plus nivolumab. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What are your reactions to the CheckMate 9ER (NCT03141177) data for renal cell carcinoma (RCC)? ​
Unresectable HCC: Interpreting Data From the IMbrave150 Trial

Aparna Kalyan, MD: The IMbrave150, as many of us know, is a phase 3 trial looking at the combination of atezolizumab plus bevacizumab in unresectable HCC [hepatocellular carcinoma]. Patients could not have received prior systemic therapy, and they were randomized in a 2:1 fashion to either the combination arm or sorafenib, which at that time was the standard of care for these patients. The study was designed with a co-primary end point of overall survival and PFS [progression-free survival] with an intention-to-treat arm. And patients were continued on study until either toxicity or loss of clinical benefit with progression seen on imaging. This is a look at the baseline demographics, and again, if we look here, we can see that this is really primarily geared with Child-Pugh A patients, with the majority of them having an A5 score. Then if we look at the BCLC [Barcelona Clinic Liver Cancer] staging, a lot of them did have BCLC-C, and I would point out at this point that BCLC-C doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s automatically metastatic because it’s variable based on whether there is vascular involvement. And patients did have extrahepatic spread in over 60% of cases.
FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Novel Treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma

IMX-110 may soon be granted fast track designation for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma children. The FDA has granted rare pediatric disease designation to IMX-110 for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening caner found in children. This designation makes IMX-110 eligible for a fast track designation and a priority review designation in the future, according to a press release by Immix Biopharma, Inc, in a press release.1.
Case 3: A Patient With Metastatic HCC

Aparna Kalyan, MD:We’re going to look at the next case now. Which is a good bridge from this point. Ben George, MD:It looks like a case of metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma [HCC]. This is a 60-year-old man who presented with abdominal pain and shortness of breath. On exam, the patient is obese, with a BMI [body mass index] of 31 but has no heart failure or diabetes. He has hypertension that’s controlled on an ACE inhibitor. He has no history of hepatitis C or B. He had a minor surgery 5 years ago. He’s married, and he works as a plumber with his own business. He has light alcohol—less than 3 drinks per week. He’s a former smoker, 25 pack-years, but he quit 3 years ago.
Researchers develop a smart probe for early tumor diagnosis

As 5-year relative survival rates differ greatly between cancer patients treated at early or late stages, early detection of tumors is of great importance to cancer therapy. Cathepsin B (CTSB) is considered as a potential biomarker for the early diagnosis of cancers due to its increased expression in the early stage of many cancer types. As a result, the effective and precise monitoring of CTSB activity offers a way out.
Case 3: Selecting Therapy for Metastatic HCC

Aparna Kalyan, MD: We know that this is a patient with metastatic cancer. How would you approach this patient in terms of picking treatment options, or coming up with a treatment plan for her?. Ben George, MD:For most of us, the frontline treatment for metastatic disease—unless there are counterindications—is the...
Future Treatment Approaches for HCC

Aparna Kalyan, MD: Dr Kim, do you notice anything with your medical oncologists pattern wise in terms of how they approach these patients?. Edward Kim, MD: Our medical oncologists see them when the patients progress on the systemic therapy. We have inside discussions that for individuals who may have issues coming in, either they live far away and certainly not in New York, but elsewhere, rural areas, maybe an oral agent is easier than coming in for infusions every couple of weeks, 3 to 4 weeks, or whatever the regimen would be. That may be a potential advantage in that type of situation. The majority of our patients now, with the IMbrave150 data, tend to get atezo-bev [atezolizumab plus bevacizumab] first line as long as all those issues aren’t in play for the hypertension, varices, etc. We will combine them with locoregional therapy, usually Y-90 [yttrium-90 radioembolization]. And there are no data to really support this, but we’ve started with the atezolizumab component and held the bevacizumab due to issues with transarterial therapies in bevacizumab, and then once they receive the Y-90 or a chemoembolization, start the bevacizumab component right afterward. But again, this is all in the setting of a multidisciplinary conference.
INBRX-106 Combined With Pembrolizumab Shows Early Promise in Solid Tumors

Data from a phase 1 trial found that the maximum-tolerated dose of INBRX-106 for metastatic solid tumors is 0.1 mg/kg once every 3 weeks. INBRX-106 in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) showed clinical activity for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, according to results of a phase 1 trial reported by Inhibrx, Inc.
Study of Devimistat for Clear Cell Sarcoma Moves on to Treat Second Relapsed Clear Cell Sarcoma Cohort

Devimistat shows therapeutic potential in patients with clear cell sarcoma after dose-escalation ends with no observed dose-limiting toxicities. No dose-limiting toxicities have been observed at the completion of the dose-escalation of devimistat (CPI-613) in patients with relapse clear cell sarcoma treated in the phase 1/2 Apollo 613 study, according to a press release by Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
FDA Okays Phase 3 Study of Zilovertamab in R/R Mantle Cell Lymphoma

A study of zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma will be launched in the second quarter of 2022. Following phase 2 success, zilovertamab vedotin will be evaluated in a pivotal phase 3 study for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), announced Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, in a press release.1.
Molecular Profiling Identifies Potential Prognostic Biomarker for Treatment Response in HNSCC

Human papillomavirus surrogate marker p16 was identified as a potential prognostic biomarker for standard-of-care immune checkpoint blockade therapy response in non-oropharyngeal head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Real-world overall survival among patients with oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) and non-OP head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) differed significantly based...
Diffusion tensor imaging in unclear intramedullary tumor-suspected lesions allows separating tumors from inflammation

Prospective diagnostic study. Primary imaging-based diagnosis of spinal cord tumor-suspected lesions is often challenging. The identification of the definite entity is crucial for dedicated treatment and therefore reduction of morbidity. The aim of this trial was to investigate specific quantitative signal patterns to differentiate unclear intramedullary tumor-suspected lesions based on diffusion tensor imaging (DTI).
Modeling tumor plasticity in organoid models of human cancer

Due to its inherent plasticity and heterogeneity, cancer is a difficult disease to model both in vitro and in vivo. However, recent advances in organoid technology hold great promise for future research into the mechanisms underlying tumor plasticity in human cancers. Le Magnen C. et al. Lineage plasticity in cancer...
