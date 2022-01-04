The New ECOVACS X1 Omni Robot Vacuum Has Two Mops!

Bring out a spotless shine on your floors with the Narwal T10 2-in-1 robot cleaner. Featuring triangular mop pads that rotate 3 times per second, this gadget covers a large surface area for enhanced cleaning efficiency. It can even reach into tight corners. Moreover, this robot cleaner auto-detects the mops’ dirtiness and returns back to the base to remain germ- and dirt-free. Best of all, it auto-dries to prevent a build-up of bacteria. Furthermore, the Narwal T10 boasts a dual side that brushes up dirt, hair, and debris directly into the vacuum slot while remaining quiet in operation. Equipped with a HEPA filter, it efficiently traps any allergens to keep your indoor air clean. Finally, with 1,800 pa suction and no roll brush design, it decreases hair entanglement and mops up spillages with ease.
Comments / 0