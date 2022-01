Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a condition that affects the kidneys and is usually diagnosed based on clinical history and laboratory data. Symptoms include rapid reductions in urine output and in renal function. it is most often caused by a systemic disease, a crush injury, a drug overdose, or some other reason. Depending on the causes, acute kidney injury treatment may include restoring blood flow to the kidneys and removing any blockage in the urinary tract. In severe cases, AKI can lead to chronic kidney problems that require permanent dialysis or a kidney transplant. Although most people suffering from AKI experience temporary damage, there are other treatments for chronic renal problems.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO