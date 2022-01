PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state of emergency goes into effect in New Jersey at 10 p.m. Thursday night ahead of snow coming our way. Light snow will break out by 10-11 p.m. in Philadelphia’s north and west suburbs before the storm transfers energy offshore overnight. Heavy bands of snow will set up over South Jersey by 2-3 a.m. and could fall up 2 inches per hour in spots. Expect 1-3 inches north and west of Philadelphia, with 3-6 inches south of the I-95 corridor. Philadelphia will likely end up right around the 3-inch mark depending on how quickly the snow begins to fall. Roads will...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO