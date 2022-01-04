ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

In Brief: 'Morbius' delayed again by COVID-19; 'Space Force' blasting off again, and more

 2 days ago

Sony Pictures has delayed the release of its Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius, once again, this time from January 28 to April 1, 2022, according to Variety. The film was supposed to debut July 10, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the studio to move it to March 19, 2021, then Oct. 8,...

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
Diana Silvers
John Malkovich
Jared Harris
Tyrese Gibson
Keanu Reeves
Michael Keaton
Ben Schwartz
Steve Carell
Jared Leto
Leonardo Dicaprio
Martin Scorsese
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
BATMAN Actor Michael Keaton Confirmed To Return As The Dark Knight For HBO Max BATGIRL Movie

It's official: Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the currently shooting Batgirl movie. Earlier today, an updated cast list with the actor's name was shared online, but we weren't sure if it was officially released by Warner Bros. or not (it's an easy thing to mock-up, after all). However, THR has now confirmed that Keaton will indeed return as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming HBO Max feature.
Keanu Reeves Is Currently In Talks To Star In Martin Scorsese's The Devil In The White City

As he continues his on-screen renaissance, it seems Keanu Reeves may potentially take a new career step: his first starring role in a U.S. television series. Deadline reports that Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu's adaptation of "The Devil in the White City," which is based on Erik Larson's compelling non-fiction book of the same name. "The Devil in the White City" has been in the works for a long time now; Leonardo DiCaprio purchased the book's film rights back in 2010, and at one point, planned to star in a movie version with Martin...
Kevin Smith Thinks Christian Bale Should Return as Batman in Flash Movie to Have a No Way Home Moment

If Kevin Smith gets his way, Warner Brothers will have its own Spider-Man: No Way Home by this time next year. The studio has been working on the first feature-length solo movie for The Flash, and we now know it'll stretch across the DC Multiverse, bringing in a couple of different Bruce Waynes as Batman. As Smith pointed out during the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, however, Warner Brothers should do whatever it can to get Christian Bale on board once again, having played the Cape Crusader in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.
Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

2022 is the year of sequels (again) 2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too.
When Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Will Begin Streaming On HBO Max

The days of enjoying Warner Bros. movies, and by extension DC Comics films, on HBO Max the same day that they arrive in theaters is going by the wayside. There aren’t really any “perks” to a pandemic, but during the time when multiplexes were shut down and people were staying home, WB made the shift to release their first-run movies in theaters and on streaming at the exact same time. One of the last movies to enjoy this ability was The Matrix Resurrections, but the availability on streaming likely led to disappointing results at the box office. Or, maybe, everyone just chose to go see Spider-Man: No Way Home instead.
Robert Pattinson and Dwayne Johnson Top Fandango's Most-Anticipated New 2022 Performances Survey

With a number of 2021's most anticipated movies being delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and with Spider-Man: No Way Home proving that movie theaters are back in a big way, next year is shaping up to be monumental for movie fans, which will feature a number of beloved follow-up projects and new takes on familiar characters. A recent survey conducted by Fandango with movie fans revealed data on performances that audiences are most looking forward to, which includes Robert Pattinson's take on Bruce Wayne and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's take on Black Adam being some of the roles that audiences are most looking forward to. Check out the full details of the survey below.
Keanu Reeves is poised to star in Hulu's Devil in the White City in his first major TV role

The box office icon is in talks to star in Hulu's big-budget limited series adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 novel The Devil in the White City: A Saga of Magic and Murder at the Fair that Changed America, which tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893, according to Deadline. While Reeves had a recurring guest role on Peter Stormare's Swedish private eye sitcom Swedish Dicks, he has never starred on a TV series before. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are among the executive producers on Devil in the White City along with Todd Field, who is aboard to direct the first two episodes. DiCaprio originally bought the film rights in 2010 with the plan to make it into a movie directed by Scorsese. In 2019, Hulu announced it was developing a series based on the book. According to Deadline, Reeves would play Daniel H. Burnham, "a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical 'Murder Castle' on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age."
'John Wick 4' Officially Delayed Until 2023

John Wick 4 has been delayed once again. Originally slated to debut alongside Keanu Reeves‘ other project The Matrix Resurrections back in May this year, the fourth installment of the popular assassin franchise had already been delayed until the same month of 2022 initially, but now Lionsgate has once again pushed back its release date, going all the way into 2023.
Paul Feig Calls Out Sony’s Omission of His ‘Ghostbusters’ Film in Upcoming ‘Ultimate Collection’

When Sony announced plans to celebrate the “Ghostbusters” franchise and the DVD release of its recent “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in 2022 by releasing an eight-disc box set called “Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection,” conspicuously absent from those eight discs is the Paul Feig–directed, female-fronted “Ghostbusters” that hit theaters in 2016. And Feig took to Twitter to (diplomatically) call out the omission. Feig’s film, which starred Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Melissa McCarthy, was famously the target of a misogynistic online campaign fueled by outrage that women were stepping into the iconic jumpsuits first worn by Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Ernie Hudson, and...
Jason Statham Movie Leaving Netflix Very Soon

Jason Statham fans will soon have to find a new way to watch Homefront since it is leaving Netflix soon. The 2013 drama is notable for being one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that the Rambo actor did not appear in. Stallone's script is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. (Stallone and Statham notably appeared on screen together in The Expendables.)
Armie Hammer Has Been Recast In Yet Another Movie, And His Replacement Already Filmed The Reshoots

In the fallout of the personal scandal that has befallen actor Armie Hammer, quite a few projects have seen future roles that he’d been cast in shuffled to other actors. Films like the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding were able to bring in replacements before production, which is how Josh Duhamel wound up with the honors in that case. However, another film that had secured Hammer’s total involvement has officially recast his completed role; with his replacement already wrapped on reshooting his role.
Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
‘NCIS’ Pauses Production, ‘NCIS: LA’ Pushes Restart As TV Series Face Mass Delays & Shutdowns Amid Omicron Surge

Exactly a year after the winter 2021 Covid surge delayed post-holiday break return to production on most TV shows, the Omicron variant’s ultra wide spread is once again interrupting TV production. According to sources, NCIS has paused production after a positive test in Zone A, which includes the cast and those interacting with them. The case is believed to involve a cast member. I hear that for now, the intention is still for the show to resume filming with the NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode next week but plans are all in flux amid the unprecedented infection rates. Some sources indicate the...
