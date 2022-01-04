COCC Campuses Open Late Today

The Washington State University campus will be closing early this afternoon at 2:00 because of the winter storm. Campus operations will start late Friday morning at 10:00. The WSU Spring semester starts on Monday.
Arkansas State University-Mountain Home has announced its offices will be closed Thursday. The closure is due to the threat of inclement weather in the Twin Lakes Area. Classes are not scheduled to resume until Jan. 18.
OGALLALA, Neb.-Ogallala Public Schools officials have called for a snow day on Wednesday, due to the forecasted winter storm. Officials announced that due to the possibility of four to seven inches of snow in the area, no classes or clubs would be held on Wednesday. Classes are expected to resume...
Comments / 0